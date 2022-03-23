Thierry Henry will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest players to ever play in the Premier League - but is there an argument he should be at the very top of the pile?

An incredible stat released by Opta has revealed that, despite only being seventh in the all-time list of the league's top scorers with 175 goals, he is out in front in terms of goal involvements in the least number of minutes, excluding penalties.

94 - Excluding penalties, Thierry Henry scored or assisted every 94 minutes in the Premier League, the best return of any player (2000+ mins played):



94 - Thierry Henry

97 - Sergio Agüero

104 - Luis Suárez

104 - Mohamed Salah

109 - Ole Gunnar Solskjær



pic.twitter.com/K5QFgg29YL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 23, 2022

