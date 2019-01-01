Spurs star Son modelling his game on Ronaldo as he seeks to be 'great as a footballer'

The Tottenham forward is determined to maximise his ability and is aware that the right mental attitude is as important as any physical attributes

Heung-min Son is looking to become “great as a footballer”, with the forward modelling his game on that of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

The international has some way to go before he can claim to stand alongside an all-time great who has starred for , and .

The 26-year-old is, however, catching the eye in the having overcome a slow start to his time in England to become an integral part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans in north London.

Spurs have him tied to a contract through to contract through to 2023 and are determined to be the ones to benefit from the physical skill set and impressive mental attitude of a man seeking to follow in illustrious footsteps.

Son told The Guardian of his approach to being the best he can possibly be: “I know that being a professional is about more than talent. It’s like my idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, who actually works more than the talent he has.

“I see many players who don’t have the mentality, who think that talent is enough. But it’s not. It’s the things you are doing extra.”

Son has been freed to build on the rapid improvement made in his game over recent years after helping his country to gold medal glory at the 2018 Asian .

That success has spared him military service and focused his mind on fulfilling his undoubted potential.

“It was a massive tournament – not because of me – and, when it was such a big thing, I was very happy and proud to win it; proud of my country, proud of my teammates,” Son said of inspiring international success in Indonesia.

“As I’ve said before, it was not my aim to avoid military service. My aim is simply to be great as a footballer – all the time. This is one part of that.”

Having taken part in the Asian Games on the back of World Cup duty in and the start of another domestic campaign, Son was granted a break by Pochettino when being held back from international duty in November.

Given that he has since being involved at the Asian Cup, a much-needed rest period has proved decisive as Son has netted 14 times in his last 23 appearances for Tottenham.

“Mid-November was 100% a big period for me,” he added.

“I’d been travelling a lot. I didn’t feel great. I had so many things in my head. It was just a bit rough. The gaffer made the choice and it was perfect for me – some hard training at Spurs and a bit of rest.

“As I said before, you have to have the luck to meet a great manager. I’ve improved an amazing amount under him.”