Tottenham are out of Europe after being forced to forfeit their final UEFA Europa Conference League group stage game against Rennes, with the fixture initially called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Spurs camp.

Antonio Conte’s side had been due to host Ligue 1 opposition on December 9, but cancelled the game after a number of players and coaches contracted coronavirus.

Rennes expressed their disappointment at the time at seeing the game postponed at such short notice, and European football’s governing body has now awarded them a 3-0 victory as no rearranged date can be set.

What has been said?

A statement from UEFA read: “Following several positive cases of Covid-19 that were identified from players and staff of Tottenham Hotspur, the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match between Spurs and Stade Rennais could not be played.

“Based on the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations and given the urgent circumstances of the matter, the ad-hoc chairman of the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body referred the case to the Appeals Body. The chairman took the following decision:

“To declare the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match between Tottenham Hotspur and Stade Rennais, as forfeited by Spurs who is therefore deemed to have lost the match 0-3.”

What it means for Tottenham

The result means Spurs will finish third in Group G, ending their continental commitments for 2021-22 with no spot earned in the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

Vitesse will move forward to that stage, where they will face Austrian club Rapid Vienna.

Tottenham, who only collected seven points in the inaugural groupo stage, can now focus their full attention on domestic matters.

They are through to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, with London rivals West Ham set to be faced in that competition on Wednesday, while also preparing to enter the FA Cup and chase down a possible top-four finish in the Premier League.

