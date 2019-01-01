'Spurs don't need Zlatan, we have Kane' - Mourinho dismisses possibility of January swoop for striker

The Tottenham boss will not be looking to bring in the Swedish superstar in January, given the fact he already has a prolific goalscorer on his books

Jose Mourinho has dismissed the possibility of making a move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the winter transfer market, insisting already have "the best striker in ".

Spurs decided to bring in Mourinho to replace Mauricio Pochettino in the managerial hot seat last week after a disappointing start to the 2019-20 campaign.

Pochettino left north London with Spurs sitting 14th in the Premier League table after 12 fixtures - closer to the relegation places in terms of points than the top four.

Tottenham have turned to a proven winner to revive their fortunes, and Mourinho got his reign off to the perfect start at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Spurs beat West Ham 3-2 thanks to goals from Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane, as they picked up their first three points away from home since January.

Mourinho expressed his delight after the match and has already insisted he is happy with the squad he has at his disposal, but transfer rumours continue to swirl ahead of the January window.

Ibrahimovic, who has previously worked with the former boss at Old Trafford and , has been linked with a switch to Tottenham, having recently called time on a prolific spell in the with the .

However, when asked about reuniting with a former charge at Spurs during a press conference on Monday, Mourinho responded: "No chance."

He added on not needing another centre-forward given Kane's quality: "We have the best striker in England. One of the top two, three strikers in the world.

"It doesn't make any sense of a striker of Zlatan's dimensions - a striker in his 30s but that can play at any club in the world - it doesn't make sense to come to a club where we have Harry Kane."

Tottenham are currently preparing for a crucial home fixture against Olympiacos in the on Tuesday night.

A win would guarantee Spurs' progress to the last 16, but they could also book a spot in the next round with a draw if fail to beat on the same night.

Mourinho went on to express how much he loves playing in Europe's most prestigious competition, before insisting his side will take each game as it comes as they attempt to go one better than last season's final appearance.

"I love the competition as much as everyone in football," he said. "It’s something that everyone dreams of winning. We have two matches to qualify and we need to focus on these matches first.

"Give me time, give me time to develop my ideas and we will have no problem going to play any team in Europe. We are not afraid of anyone.

“If you can win at home in your first game that’s also important. Our stadium is the best stadium in the world and we have great support, so we are going to try to have a good result and qualify.”