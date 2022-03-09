Sporting starlet Rodrigo becomes first 16-year-old to play in Champions League knockout round

Sporting CP starlet Rodrigo Ribeiro has made history as the youngest player in UEFA Champions League knockout history following his appearance against Manchester City in Wednesday's last-16 tie at the Etihad Stadium.

The Portuguese outfit were knocked out of Europe's top tier in the return fixture in England, but at least left with some dignity intact with after playing out a goalless draw with the Premier League champions following a 5-0 defeat in the first leg.

In the process however, Rodrigo etched his name into the history books, to give the visitors something else to cheer about on the journey home.

What has been achieved?

Aged 16 years and 315 days, Rodrigo has now become the youngest player to feature in the knockout stages of the Champions League, and the first to do so before turning 17.

He is not the youngest player to have participated in the competition, with Youssoufa Moukoko having made a group-stage debut for Dortmund in 2020 at 16 years and 18 days.

In sharp contrast, he was less than half the age of City goalkeeper Scott Carson, who himself made history on the opposing side as the player with the longest gap between Champions League appearances following his second-half cameo off the bench.

The bigger picture

Sporting now return home for their final two fixtures before the international break, trailing league leaders Porto by four points.

They will face their title rivals in the second leg of the Taca de Portugal next month too, trailing 2-1 from the first encounter.

City meanwhile will return their attention to the Premier League, with one eye on who they could face when the draw is made for the Champions League quarter-finals.

