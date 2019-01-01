Sporting Charleroi sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen permanently from Wolfsburg

The Zebras have activated their option to acquire the Nigeria international following his satisfactory performances while on loan

Belgian First Division A club Charleroi have signed Victor Osimhen permanently from German side .

The young striker teamed up with Felice Mazzu's men on loan at the start of last season after failing to secure sufficient playing time in the Bundesliga.

Osimhen scored 20 goals and provided four assists in 36 games across all competitions to help the Zebras to the play-off final where they lost 3-2 to Royal Antwerp.

Following his sensational performances, the forward was named Sporting Charleroi’s Player of the Season.

On Friday, the Belgian side secured the permanent transfer of the 20-year-old international.

Osimhen joined Wolfsburg In January 2017 on the back of his impressive form in the 2015 Fifa U17 World Cup and signed a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The striker made 14 Bundesliga appearances for them and played one Cup game before he left the Volkswagen Arena.

On the international scene, Osimhen has been included in Nigeria's 25-man provisional squad for the 2019 in next month.

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group B alongside Burundi, Madagascar and Guinea.