Spartak Moscow’s Victor Moses injured in Nizhny Novgorod defeat

The 30-year-old was withdrawn in the 36th minute after colliding with an opponent in their league defeat

Former Nigeria international Victor Moses was injured as Spartak Moscow suffered a 2-1 defeat to Nizhny Novgorod in a Russian Premier League match on Saturday.

The former Chelsea winger, who has enjoyed a good run of results since signing a permanent deal with the Russian giants, was stretchered off in the 36th minute to be replaced by Zelimkhan Bakaev after colliding with an opponent.

His exit left his team struggling as they suffered their first defeat of the season with goals from Kirill Gotsuk in the fourth minute and Aleksei Anatolyevich Kozlov in the 16th minute while Spartak scored their lone goal courtesy of Ezequiel Ponce in the 85th minute.

Spartak coach Rui Vitoria told reporters after the game he was not certain of the injury suffered by Moses but promised to give details after he underwent a scan.

“So far, I still cannot give you a clear answer to the question, because right after the game they came here, there was no opportunity to talk to our doctors,” Vitoria told the media as reported by euro-football.

“I hope that the injury is not serious, but more detailed information will be provided a little later.”

Ahead of their Uefa Champions League third qualifying round first leg tie against Benfica last week, Vitoria told the club’s website that Moses was doubtful but he recovered to play in the league match.

“Promes probably won’t be able to play; Maslov is also not ready yet. Moses and Dzhikiya picked up slight injuries in the last match, but we hope they will be able to help us,” Vitoria said then.

The latest injury means Moses could miss the return leg at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Tuesday as Spartak will be striving to overturn the 2-0 defeat suffered in the first leg.

The first defeat in the top-flight left Spartak on 11th position with three points from three matches, six behind Zenit Saint Petersburg, who are at the top of the table with nine points from three matches.