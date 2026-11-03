Spanish police open routine investigation after Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel dies aged 30 following an on-pitch collision

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Spanish police have opened a routine investigation following the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, who passed away in hospital on Tuesday morning at the age of 30. The forward suffered a cardiac arrest after an accidental collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during Monday's Segunda Division fixture, which was later abandoned at 2-2.

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Police confirm routine investigation into De Miguel's death

Spain's National Police confirmed on Tuesday that proceedings have been opened into possible involuntary manslaughter following De Miguel's death, as reported by the Daily Express. Prosecutors are also set to be involved, although authorities in the Canary Islands stressed that opening an investigation is a routine procedure.

The accidental collision happened on the halfway line during Monday's game between Tenerife and Andorra at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez. De Miguel was chasing a ball played over the defence when Owono came out to intercept it, and the striker took a heavy blow to the chest.

De Miguel passes away in hospital a day after the match

His team-mates immediately called for medical help, and paramedics treated him on the pitch before he was taken by ambulance to the Hospital Universitario Nuestra Señora de Candelaria in Santa Cruz. The match was abandoned in the 108th minute, with the score at 2-2.

Tenerife initially said he was "stable, despite the severity of his condition", but later confirmed that "the medical situation of Jesus de Miguel has worsened neurologically". He passed away at 8am on Tuesday. De Miguel started his senior career with Leganes B in 2015 and played for eight other Spanish clubs before joining Tenerife last year.

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Tenerife and Andorra lead tributes to De Miguel

Announcing the news, Tenerife said: "Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true. There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness. We stand alongside his devastated family, alongside his loved ones, alongside all of tinerfenismo that today weeps for this cruel outcome.

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"The family of Jesus de Miguel thanks each and every one of the expressions of support received, and likewise requests, from the heart, the utmost respect for their privacy in these terrible moments." Andorra, who confirmed the collision was accidental, wrote on X: "With broken hearts and devastated, we want to send our most sincere condolences to the family of Jesús de Miguel, to all his teammates, friends, and to CD Tenerife. Rest in peace."

What comes next for Tenerife

League officials are expected to work closely with Tenerife on upcoming fixtures and formal memorials in the days ahead.

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The Canary Islands club are due to face Badajoz in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, while tributes to De Miguel continue to pour in from across Spanish football.