Spain youth star Pape Diop earns maiden call-up as Senegal list 25 players for October games

The Teranga Lions have taken advantage of the new Fifa rules which allow a player to switch nationality

midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop has switched international allegiance and he has been invited to the squad for their friendly matches against and Mauritania.

Two years ago, the Dakar-born star ditched the West African country to represent at international level where he played for the U18, U19 and U21 teams.

After helping Spain win the European Under-19 Championship in 2015, the 23-year-old has now made a U-turn to play for his country of birth.

His decision came after Fifa approved changes to the switching of nationalities at its 70th general congress last month.

As per these changes, players can now switch nationalities if they have not played in more than three competitive games, which must not include World Cup games and continental matches at senior levels, and they were below 21 years of age in all the appearances.

Aside from Diop, who is on a season-long loan at Dijon from , five other players - ' Boulaye Dia, 's Bingourou Kamara, Sochaux's Joseph Lopy, Olympiacos' Ousseynou Ba and 's Mame Thiam - are in contention to make their international debut for Senegal later this month.

The Teranga Lions are scheduled to play Morocco in Rabat on October 9 and they welcome Mauritania for another friendly match in Thies, four days later.

Whilst star Sadio Mane has been included in the initial squad, he is unlikely to feature having tested positive for coronavirus on Friday night.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Bingourou Kamara, Clement Diop.

Defenders: Lamine Gassama, Youssouf Sabaly, Saliou Ciss, Racine Coly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ousseynou Ba, Pape Abou Cisse, Salif Sane.

Midfielders: Sidy Sarr, Krepin Diatta, Pape Cheikh Diop, Gana Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Joseph Lopy.

Forwards: Sadio Mane, Mame Baba Thiam, Opa Nguette, Sada Thioub, Famara Diedhiou, Boulaye Dia, Habib Diallo.