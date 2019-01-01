Spain want Barcelona sensation Fati to commit international future to them

The 16-year-old winger, who was born in Guinea-Bissau, has been starring for the Blaugrana since being promoted to the first team squad at Camp Nou

Ansu Fati is making quite the impact at , with now looking for the 16-year-old sensation to commit his international future to them.

Few outside of the famed La Masia academy system were aware of the preciously-gifted teenager heading into the 2019-20 campaign.

He is now generating headlines around the world after making a stunning step up onto a senior stage at Camp Nou.

With Lionel Messi yet to make an appearance for the Blaugrana this season, inspiration has been sought elsewhere.

Fati has provided it, with two goals recorded across three appearances that have seen records tumble.

The youngster, who was born in Guinea-Bissau, is now a player in demand.

Having lived in Spain since the age of six, with the youth ranks at graced before linking up with Barca, La Roja are hoping to see the exciting starlet pledge allegiance to them.

National team coach Robert Moreno told Movistar when seeing Fati score one and assist another in a 5-2 victory over on Saturday: "It's not an issue which I am in control of.

"People at the RFEF are working on that to get Ansu [to play for Spain] and it will be the player's decision. The RFEF are working on having the best players."

Moreno added on the impact being made by a teenage forward: "It's great for Barca, a player that's come from La Masia. There has to be patience though and I hope there is."

Spain’s plan is to include Fati in their plans for the U17 World Cup.

That event is due to be held in between October 26 and November 17.

If Fati were to take part in the tournament, then he would be forced to drop out of Ernesto Valverde’s plans in Catalunya.

Article continues below

Among the games he would potentially sit out is a first Clasico clash of the season for Barca with arch-rivals .

The Blancos are due at Camp Nou on October 27.

Barcelona are, however, eager to ensure that the youngster’s progress is carefully managed from this point and it may be determined that competitive football on an international stage is of greater benefit to him than a fringe role in once a squad of superstars has everyone back to full fitness.