Spain player ratings vs England: Lamine Yamal inspires fightback but England snatch top spot in Madrid

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Spain lost top spot in Nations League Group A3 on goal difference and saw their 43-match unbeaten run come to an end after a 3-2 defeat to England at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

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A draw would have been enough for the world and European champions to finish first. Thomas Tuchel's side were the better team before the break, pressing high and denying Spain a single shot on target in the first half. Pau Cubarsi fouled Harry Kane in the box, and the England captain converted the penalty in first-half stoppage time.

Things got worse straight after the interval. Ezri Konsa headed in Declan Rice's corner in the 53rd minute and Ben White added a third four minutes later, leaving Spain three goals down despite finishing the game with 64% of the ball and 23 shots.

Lamine Yamal sparked the comeback. He was pulled back by Elliot Anderson in the 63rd minute, the England midfielder was sent off, and Mikel Oyarzabal converted the penalty two minutes later. Yamal then set up substitute Nico Williams for a second in the 75th minute, and Spain laid siege to James Trafford's goal in the closing stages, but the England keeper held firm.

Here are the Spain player ratings from the Riyadh Air Metropolitano...

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Goalkeeper & Defence

Unai Simon (6/10): Kept out Jude Bellingham's close-range effort in the opening minute and saved his header later in the half. Had no chance with any of the three goals.

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Marc Pubill (6/10): Started at right-back but was forced off with an injury in the 21st minute, having had little time to make an impact.

Pau Cubarsi (5/10): Gave away the penalty that broke the deadlock when he brought down Kane in the 41st minute. Replaced by Dean Huijsen at half-time.

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Aymeric Laporte (6/10): Could not stop the collapse that saw Spain concede three times in 12 minutes either side of half-time. Went close from a corner in the 72nd minute and was denied a late equaliser when Trafford produced a superb fingertip save to his follow-up in the 90th minute.

Marc Cucurella (6/10): Booked in the 50th minute for stopping Morgan Rogers' run towards the box. Kept pushing forward and almost sneaked one in at the near post when his deflected cross forced Trafford into a save in the 80th minute.

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Midfield

Martin Zubimendi (6/10): Kept the ball moving at the base of midfield as Spain controlled possession, but could not stop England's first-half pressing from unsettling the hosts. Forced off with an injury in the 72nd minute.

Fabian Ruiz (7/10): Kept Spain ticking in possession, though he found space hard to come by against England's high press. Was involved in a scuffle with White at the half-time whistle and was one of three players replaced at the break.

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Mikel Merino (6/10): A quiet night. Set up Yamal for a shot in the 35th minute and had an effort blocked four minutes later, but was replaced by Fermin Lopez at half-time.

Alex Baena (7/10): Played the full 90 minutes and kept trying to unlock England. His deliveries created chances for Pedro Porro, Williams and Yamal, though he was booked for simulation in the 68th minute.

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Attack

Lamine Yamal (8/10): Spain's most dangerous attacking outlet by a distance and a constant problem for Lewis Hall. He won the penalty that brought Anderson's red card, set up Williams' goal and kept testing Trafford until the end. He was booked for dissent in the 57th minute.

Mikel Oyarzabal (7/10): Often isolated in the first half, when he was also caught offside, but he showed composure to send Trafford the wrong way from the spot. Also set up Laporte's chance from a corner in the 72nd minute.

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Substitutes & Manager

Pedro Porro (6/10): Came on early for the injured Pubill and got forward often, but he wasted two headed chances and fired over from distance, while also committing four fouls.

Dean Huijsen (6/10): Replaced Cubarsi at half-time and was on the pitch when England scored twice in four minutes, but settled as the game turned in Spain's favour.

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Fermin Lopez (6/10): Replaced Merino at half-time and kept arriving in the box. He had four efforts, forcing Trafford into saves in the 72nd and 90th minutes.

Pedri (7/10): Changed the tempo after coming on for Ruiz at the break. His ability to turn in tight spaces and combine with Yamal helped Spain dominate the second half, and he forced Trafford into one last save in stoppage time.

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Nico Williams (7/10): Introduced in the 72nd minute, he scored three minutes later, finishing Yamal's cross in off the inside of the post on the counter-attack. White's last-ditch block stopped him from adding a second in the 84th minute.

Luis de la Fuente (5/10): His starting side were overrun in the first half and failed to test Trafford before the break. His triple change at half-time and the introduction of Williams sparked a fightback, but the damage done in the first hour was too much to overturn.