'Southgate is a brilliant man-manager' - Grealish insists he has a 'great relationship with England boss

The Aston Villa midfielder has dismissed talk of any discord between him and his international coach as the Three Lions' Euro 2020 journey continues

Gareth Southgate is a "brilliant man-manager", according to Jack Grealish, who has insisted that he has a "great relationship" with the England boss.

Grealish has played a key role in England's run to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, with his latest appearance from the bench inspiring Southgate's side to a 2-0 victory over Germany in the Round of 16.

The Aston Villa star is now pushing for a start against Ukraine in Rome on Saturday, and has talked up Southgate's managerial credentials ahead of that huge last-eight encounter.

What's been said?

Grealish has featured in three of England's four fixtures at the European Championships, but only has one start to his name at the moment, with it suggested that Southgate doesn't completely trust the midfielder to stick to a more disciplined role.

However, the 25-year-old says his international coach is doing a fantastic job of keeping the whole squad motivated amid strong competition for places in the final third.

Asked how Southgate shows love to his players, Grealish said in his latest pre-match interview: “Plenty of cuddles. Nah, he’s been perfect with me.

"I see some stuff sometimes about me and Gareth but we have a great relationship. He does with all the players. He’s a brilliant man-manager.

“You have got six players that play either side of Harry [Kane] that, in reality, could play for most clubs in the world. Myself, Jadon [Sancho], Marcus [Rashford], Raheem, Phil Foden and Bukayo [Saka]. It’s scary how good us six are. That’s not being big-headed or nothing. That is just the truth.

“He can’t play all six of us but one thing he’s done really well is make people think that they are still involved. He still speaks to everyone on a daily basis.”

Grealish on dealing with pressure

Grealish went on to insist that he doesn't get affected by the pressure that comes with being in the spotlight with England at a major international tournament.

"I’ve been a footballer my whole life. If it’s a bigger game or more people are watching … I don’t really change anything I do," he said.

"I just do it as though it’s an under-18 match or a Villa game.”

Article continues below

Who could England play in the semi-finals?

Should England get the better of Ukraine this weekend, they will set up a semi-final outing against either Denmark or the Czech Republic - who they beat 1-0 in the group stage.

Southgate's men would return to Wembley for the last four and potentially for the final on July 11, where any one of Italy, Spain, Belgium or Switzerland could be lying in wait.

Further reading