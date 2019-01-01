Southgate believes tenacious Sterling's should be up for PFA Player of the Year

The Man City forward has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season, according to his international manager

manager Gareth Southgate praised Raheem Sterling's "tenacity" and believes he should be a candidate for the PFA Player of the Year award.

Sterling – who is likely to feature in England's opening qualifiers against and Montenegro later this month – has enjoyed another fine season for , scoring 15 goals as Pep Guardiola's side target an historic quadruple.

The 24-year-old has also been at the centre of football's fight against racism and received widespread praise for speaking out after suffering alleged abuse in a game against at Stamford Bridge in December.

England boss Southgate has been impressed by the mental fortitude Sterling has displayed so far in his career with moves to a pair of big clubs and believes he has the potential to get even better.

"The thing that stands out with Raheem is his tenacity," he told Talksport.

"His recovery from setbacks, his resilience and proving people wrong…he's always responding in the right way to those challenges.

"It's incredible. He's gone to a big club [ ] when he was very young and dealt with that.

"Another big move to City, adapted to that. They sign new players every summer and you'd think his place was under threat, but he's come through that. I think he's had a phenomenal season.

"He's got to be one of the candidates for player of the year.

"At 24 there's still things he'll be learning about, you can see the areas which he gets into more regularly now, and he's more confident in front of goal, prepared to hit things earlier.

"He's working with a fantastic coach at his club. Those things will only improve him."

Sterling and Manchester City will look to keep their spot at the top of the table on Saturday when they host .

Then the Premier League holders aim to advance to the quarter-finals of the when heads to the Etihad, with the side trailing 3-2 after the first leg in .