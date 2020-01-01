Southampton’s Che Adams next to Ayegbeni in Premier League ranks

The 24-year-old’s strike against the Cherries was close to the feat achieved by the former Nigeria international during his spell at Blackburn

Substitute Che Adams’ goal for in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth was the latest strike in the English top-flight since Yakubu Ayegbeni’s feat in 2011.

With the Saints taking a slim 1-0 advantage into the half-time break courtesy of Danny Ings’ effort, the former youth international sealed the win at the death to complete an agonising defeat of the hosts.

That strike for Ralph Hasenhuettl’s men at 97:56 ensured that Adams moved closer to the former international striker’s feat achieved during his spell at in November 19, 2011.

Thanks to his latest strike, the 24-year-old now boasts of two goals in 29 appearances for the St Mary's Stadium giants so far this season.

Assisted by Paul Robinson, Ayegbeni found the net at 98:14 as Steve Kean’s men settled for a 3-3 at the DW Stadium against hosts - which enabled the ex- man to complete his brace of the evening.

“That’s what scoring for you does as a striker, you get the confidence and it boosts you generally,” Adams told the club website after the game.

“It’s a relief [to be scoring], I’m pleased to be repaying the fans, the gaffer, the players and everyone really.

“We’ve shown massive progression [as a team], we’re a tight-knit team now. We’re pressing now and know all of our roles.

“We’ve been great since the restart, so we want to take that into next season now, but first we’ve got away where we want to get three points."

Ayegbeni’s impressive goalscoring performances at Maccabi Haifa attracted the attention of English team Portsmouth – a club he helped secure Premier League promotion.

After two seasons at Fratton Park, he teamed up with then English top-flight outfit for a £7.5 million record fee.

There, he was close to winning silverware as Boro reached the final of the 2006 Uefa Cup – where they bowed 4-0 to at Eindhoven’s Philips Stadium.

Before continuing his professional career in , and , ‘the Yak’ represented Everton, and Blackburn to become Africa’s third-highest goalscorer in Premier League history.