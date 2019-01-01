Africa U23 Cup of Nations

U23 Africa Cup of Nations: Africans react to South Africa 2-2 Ghana (6-5 pens)

Goal Ghana
Amaglug-glug beat the Black Meteors to the bronze medal and secured a berth in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

South Africa and Ghana drew 2-2 at Cairo International Stadium in the U23 Africa Cup of Nations third/fourth place playoff, before Amaglug-glug won the game 6-5 on penalties.

We share with you the highlights of South African fans celebrating their qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics men's football event.

The SABC's Velile Mnyandu and the Ghana Premier League Twitter accounts also posted the goals of the winners, South Africa.

We shared these goals by Habib Mohammed and Kamohelo Mahlatsi. Then we provide Ghanaian fan reaction to losing yet another penalty shootout.

Many supporters speak about so-called penalty ''curses'' or how they're waiting for the day Ghana will finally win a shootout.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

