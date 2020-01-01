South African Freestyle Championship 2020

Terms and Conditions of the tournament

1. Introduction

1.1. This (“Competition/ Championship”) is run by WFFA and is open to all members of the public, no age or gender restrictions and it’s for South African residents only.

1.2. The rules set out in this document constitute the rules which will govern the Competition (“Competition Rules”).

1.3. Participation in the Competition by an entrant (“Participant”) constitutes acceptance of these Competition Rules.

2. Period and number of entries

2.1. The Competition period will be between 20 July 2020 and the ending at midnight on 21 August 2020 (the “Competition Period”).

2.2. Entries will only be accepted if they meet the criteria for video submission.

2.3. One video entry per person per round the go through.

3. Participation Process

3.1. Internet access and social media accounts are required to enter the Competition Instagram & Facebook.

3.2. Participants are liable for their own data and voice charges in respect of the Competition participation and the verification process.

3.3. All Participants who are selected will be verified as complying with the participant eligibility criteria set out in clause 1.1

3.4. The judges will be selecting the participants who will be going through to the next rounds until the final. Based on videos submitted.

3.6. Winners & qualifiers for next rounds are based strictly on judge’s decision not video views and likes.

4. Top 16 video submitting

4.1. There will be a Whatsapp number given to everyone who makes it into the top 16 where they will be submitting their videos.

4.2. Goal will be publishing the winners of each round, all details and selected videos in their different platforms.



5. Prize Details

5.1. The overall winner will receive the title of being crowned the 2020 South African Freestyle Football Champion

5.2. Prizes

1st place (R2 500 Hitec Voucher + R2 500 cash)

2nd place (R1 500 Hitec Voucher + R1 500 cash)

3rd Place (R1 000 Hitec Voucher + R1 000 cash)

4th Place (R1 000 Cash)

5.3. The WFFA is responsible for making sure all prizes are paid out.

5.4. Prizes will be paid out once the winner’s details are verified & the WFFA will contact each winner to arrange for the receiving of prizes.

5.5. The prizes will only be awarded after successful verification of the winners. The winners will be required to provide proof of age by way of a valid South African ID card

or ID book. Failing successful verification of any Winner, a substitute winner may be selected, at the discretion of the WFFA.

5.6. If the WFFA is unable to contact or verify the selected winner within a four (4) week period, the Winner will be disqualified, and the runner up will be selected as the

winner.

6. General

6.1. The Competition Rules may be amended by reasonable notification at any time during the Competition Period, and will be interpreted by the WFFA only.

6.2. Participation by the entrants will automatically constitute acceptance of these rules.

6.3. The WFFA reserves the right to alter, amend, cancel or extend this competition in part or in its entirety (including, but not limited to, value and/or prize, and/or planned activities). In the event of an amendment alteration and/or cancellation, the WFFA will not compensate any individual for any reason whatsoever.

6.4. Participants’ consent to being contacted by the WFFA/Goal via social media to advise them of their progress in this competition.

6.5. In the event of a dispute, the WFFA decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

6.6. As a participant in the competition, by entering the competition, you:

6.6.1. Irrevocably and unequivocally agree to grant the WFFA, Goal & Hitec or its agents, in terms of Section 51 of the Electronics Communications Transaction Act 25 of 2002, permission to use your appearance, any photographs, video footage, broadcast and/or telecast footage in which you appear in your competition entry video/s. This is regardless of the extent of use of the aforesaid by the WFFA, Goal, Hitec the number of times the video is viewed or broadcast, throughout the world, in perpetuity in any and all manner and media, whether now known or hereafter developed or discovered;

6.6.2. Agree and consent to your competition entry video/s being edited in the WFFA, Goal & Hitec sole and absolute discretion;

6.6.3. Consent to the use of your name, likeness, image, voice, photographs and biographical material about you in connection with the Competition publicity and for

related institutional promotional purposes by the WFFA & its partners;

6.6.4. expressly release Goal, WFFA & Hitec, its agents, employees, licensees and assigns from and against any and all claims which you have or may have for invasion of

privacy, defamation or any other cause of action arising out of the competition and the distribution, broadcast or exhibition of your competition entry video/s;

6.6.5. agree that you shall have no claim for payment of any remuneration of any nature whatsoever based on the use and distribution of your competition entry video/s and

waive any and all rights you may have now or in the future thereto; and

6.6.6. hereby waive any right to inspect and/or approve the finished competition entry video/s product or products or the editorial, advertising or printed copy or soundtrack that

may be used in connection therewith by the WFFA and any right that you may have to control the use to which said product, products, copy and/or soundtrack may be applied.

6.7. The WFFA & its partners reserve the right to make media announcements and/or publications of the names and photographs of the winner, provided that any winner/s

may elect to expressly / in writing decline this. WFFA also reserves the right to carry out audits in respect of any entries and winner of the competition in order to verify their

validity and eligibility.

6.8. All Participants and Winners indemnify the WFFA & its partners, their associated and subsidiary companies, directors, officers, employees and agencies, against any and

all claims for any loss or damages, whether direct, indirect, consequential or otherwise, arising from any cause whatsoever from their participation in any way howsoever in this

Competition.

6.9. These Competition Rules will be available on selected WFFA platforms & its partner’s social media pages.