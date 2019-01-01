South Africa vs. Lesotho: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

It's do or die for the South Africa national team in their quest to keep their hopes of Chan 2020 qualification alive

will look to turn a surprising 3-2 first-leg deficit around when they take on Lesotho on Sunday afternoon.

Likuena shocked a rather youthful-looking Bafana Bafana side a week ago, putting them on the verge of qualifying for the next round of (Chan) qualifiers.

It was Lesotho’s very first win over their neighbours in a competitive match and that would have come as a major confidence boost to their hopes of progression.

However, Bafana coach David Notoane will be a worried man.

The U23 coach has been put in charge of overseeing qualification and has had to rely on fringe players with the Premier Soccer League ( ) having kicked into gear.

Game South Africa v Lesotho Date Sunday, August 04 Time 15h00 CAT

In South Africa, the game will not be televised.

Squads & Team News

The match, which is set to take place at Dobsonville Stadium, is expected to test the grit and determination of Notoane’s troops, and he is likely to make a few changes.

There could potentially be a start for veteran Reneilwe Letsholonyane who was called up to the squad this week, but it remains to be seen if he has the legs considering he has been without a club since he left SuperSport United at the end of the previous campaign.

In addition, Notoane could keep faith in Kamohelo Mahlatsi.

The SuperSport youngster was a real danger in the first leg and should he be given the nod, Bafana’s hopes of progression could rest on his shoulders.

Also, forward Zakhele Lepasa has also been called up and could prove a threat in front of goal.

Meanwhile, Bafana are certainly not short on quality with Sundowns’ new signing Nyiko Mobbie and Pirates’ Paseka Mako at the back.

They will need to be wary of a Lesotho side who are expected to be relatively unchanged from the first leg.

Tsepo Seturumane and Lehlohonolo Fothoane are only some of the names that Bafana will need to keep a watchful eye on. The pair both netted in the first leg and if given any space could punish the Sunday’s hosts.

