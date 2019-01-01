South Africa coach Ntseki reveals "cautious" approach to Ghana showdown

Bafana Bafana trainer previews Thursday's away encounter with the Black Stars

coach Molefi Ntseki believes a protective strategy would be their best approach to Thursday's 2021 (Afcon) qualifier against .

Bafana Bafana are set to take on the Black Stars away in Cape Coast in their first match of the qualifiers.

“We have to be very careful. Starting on the front foot can get us an early goal and unsettle Ghana. But at the same time, if you give Ghana too much possession, they can easily hurt you," Ntseki said at the pre-match press conference.

“They [Ghana] are at home‚ they will have the support and confidence. So, it’s a game where one has to be very cautious.

“We are very careful in our approach. Our tactical strategy has to be one of being protective.

Article continues below

"But at the same time, we should not be dropping too deep and giving Ghana possession because they can always be dangerous.”

At the recent 2019 championship in , Bafana Bafana reached the quarter-finals where they lost to .