Solskjaer: You don't have to pay over the odds for quality players

United are in the bottom half of the Premier League table ahead of Monday’s meeting with Arsenal at Old Trafford, having managed only two wins

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t believe need to spend huge money in order to turn around the club’s ailing fortunes.

The club spent huge money to bring in internationals Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the summer but it has so far failed to fully transform the fortunes of a team that finished sixth last season.

More impactful has been the arrival of young midfielder Daniel James from Swansea, who has already netted twice in his brief United career, albeit both in defeats.

"I think we've shown it with Dan James,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “The price we had to pay for him wasn't massive, and he's shown there is talent out there. If you scout them well enough and recruit the right personalities, you don't have to pay over the odds.

"The money that's involved in football now is different, but I'm delighted with the three we've signed. I think they've shown that we're doing a good job.

"All the players have to be treated differently. That's one of the key attributes the gaffer (Alex Ferguson) had, he knew everyone, how to push their buttons.

“Roy [Keane] was the same when he was a player and a captain. I think he was absolutely brilliant at sparking your pride. It's about sparking our pride as well.

"It's not like the situation we had last year. There's no lack of desire there, that's for sure."

The manager has found victories hard to come by since his appointment as permanent boss in March, after winning 14 out of his 19 matches whilst serving in temporary charge.

And after last weekend's 2-0 defeat to West Ham, it is now nine away games without a win, with the last victory on the road coming against in last season’s .

"Why wouldn't you be angry when you lose a game?,” said Solskjaer in response to Keane’s suggestion that he was the manager was "fuming" after the defeat to West Ham.

“Of course you're angry within. That's one thing; you put pressure on yourself, and you're competitive. I want to win every single training session. I wanted to beat Roy in cards on the team coach!"