'Solskjaer one of the best people I've met in football' - Herrera backs Norwegian for Man Utd success

The Spain international insists his former boss has what it takes to takes to lead the club back to the top

Departing midfielder Ander Herrera believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will bring success back to the club again.

Herrera, 29, confirmed last week that he would leave Old Trafford this summer having spent five years at the club, playing under three coaches - Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Solskjaer.

The latter enjoyed a fine start to his United reign and, despite a significant slump in form over the last two months, Herrera is confident the club have the right man at the helm.

"I really believe in Ole," he told the club's official website.

"I really believe in Michael [Carrick], Kieran [McKenna], Mike Phelan and in Demps [Mark Dempsey], but I think there is a tough job ahead.

"They need time because this is not going to be from the first day.

"[Solskjaer] is one of the best people I have ever met in football. Everyone loves him in the dressing room. Everyone wants to fight for him.

"When you have the players behind you and wanting to fight for you, part of the job is done. I believe in karma and if you are a good person, if you are honest and sincere with the players and the fans, sooner or later it will work.

"I think Ole is the right person because he has qualities and knowledge but, also, he is a great man and a great person."

Herrera admitted that his major regret was never having won the Premier League title during his time at Old Trafford.

"This is the greatest and biggest club in and that was one of my dreams. I have won some trophies but the league is something I wanted to win," he added.

"I have been here five years, not the five most successful years in the history of the club. In a bad moment for the club, we have won some trophies. It shows how big the club is.

“I hope I am wrong and Manchester United win the next Premier League but the club needs time to work.”

Man Utd are looking for a sporting director to work with Solskjaer, and are reportedly considering Rio Ferdinand and Darren Fletcher for the role.