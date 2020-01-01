Solskjaer wants Manchester United to find home form ahead of four successive Old Trafford fixtures

The Norwegian is hopeful that his team's stunning win over Leeds United will spark an improved sequence of performances at their stadium

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called for to find their best home form ahead of four successive fixtures at Old Trafford.

United's worst start to a top-flight season at home in 48 years was confirmed when they were held to a 0-0 draw by on October 24.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had only picked up one point from a possible nine on home soil at that stage, and results have not improved much since.

picked up a 1-0 win in Manchester at the start of November, and it wasn't until the end of the month that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side finally secured their first win in their own stadium.

The Red Devils beat by the same narrow scoreline before grabbing away wins over and West Ham, re-emerging as title contenders in the process.

Another stalemate at Old Trafford against arch-rivals on December 12 halted their momentum, but a convincing win in their Pennines derby clash with eight days later left supporters dreaming of a return to the glory days.

United moved up to third after that 6-2 home victory, and they retained their spot in the top four despite drawing 2-2 with on Boxing Day, with a crucial fixture against up next on Tuesday night.

Solskjaer's men will move to within two points of leaders if they see off Wolves, and the Norwegian boss is hoping to see his players build on their encouraging performance against Leeds.

“I think the last game we played at Old Trafford was a very positive one," Solskjaer told MUTV. "We have to build on that performance and the way we attacked and the way we went about the game. We’ve been doing well away from home, but now there’s no travel and more time to recover between the games and it’s fresh this morning [Monday] so we should be ready.”

The Red Devils manager added on the absence of supporters in stadiums being more conducive to strong displays on the road: “We certainly know how much they mean to us at Old Trafford. I think we can see that with the results – it swings more to away wins than home wins and that [no fans] is a massive factor.

"Being at home and having your own fans who know what we’re trying to do and them giving the players support and encouragement, that’s been one of the biggest things.

"All my team-mates and even players coming from abroad would always talk about how loyal all our fans have always been. So we can’t wait to get them back and we’ll do what we can to get points before they’re in.”

Solskjaer went on to update on the availability of Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with both men facing late fitness tests before the meeting with Wolves.

“Victor didn’t train [on Monday] so we’ll give him 24 hours, he’s still getting treatment. Aaron trained with the boys," he said. "We didn’t do a lot because there was snow and it was just about preparation training anyway. If there’s no reaction he should be available.”

Asked if United have adjusted to the hectic fixture schedule for 2020-21, Solskjaer responded: “Definitely. We’ve gotten used to it and I think the players are getting more and more robust and physically ready for games, with only two days rest in between.

"Of course we’ve got about 30 hours more than Wolverhampton to recover so we have a slight advantage in that respect, and hopefully we can make use of those extra calories of energy we’ve got.”