Solskjaer: Man Utd don't need to buy superstars to contend for title

United currently sit in fifth place, but their manager doesn't believe spending is necessarily the way to ensure more success

Caretaker Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that his side don't need to buy "superstars" to contend for a title.

Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho in December, who complained publically about his side's lack of investment in the transfer market.

The Norweigan has since led United to a reversal of fortune, winning nine of his 10 games in charge thus far and coaxing better form from the likes of Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford.

Still, United are a way off from challenging for a title, with Solskjaer's men in fifth place, 14 points back of co-leaders Manchester City and Liverpool.

Solskjaer was asked on Friday how many additions United would need in the summer, and the manager indicated that his side's fortunes would not be completely tied up in the transfer market.

“I think it is about who we’ve got here as well," Solskjaer said. "If every single player can improve by one or two per cent… it is not about X amount of players.

“It has to be the right one, and one who fits. The personality has to fit with the team, it is not just [about] buying a superstar and that will fix things and suddenly we go from challenging [for] the top four to being champions.”

Solskjaer continued by saying he believes his side already have what it takes to compete for all trophies.

“The club and the team can, yes,” the 45-year-old said. “If you look at the players, the age of them, they’re young and they’ve got plenty of development in them. But we also need some experienced players to stay and step up and really become the leaders.

“Paul now is [25], Jesse [26]… they’re at that age where we expect them to take that responsibility and not just be a young boy that floats around. So this club, this team, yes definitely [we can compete for everything].”

Solskjaer conceded that winning the league this season would be too difficult, but believes it will be possible in future seasons with more consistency.

“I think we’re too far behind this year, obviously, but you’ve got to catch up the other teams ahead of us, especially City, Liverpool but now Tottenham.

"So it’s three teams who have been far ahead but we’ve beaten Tottenham so we know that we’re capable of that but we need the consistency."