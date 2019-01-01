'Solskjaer is still pretty deadly!' - Man Utd boss gives Lukaku & Pogba finishing lesson

Red Devils keeper Lee Grant has revealed that the man in charge at Old Trafford has shown that he has lost none of his sharpness on the training pitch

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains “pretty deadly”, says Lee Grant, with the manager having given a finishing lesson to Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba.

The former Red Devils striker is happy to get hands-on in his training sessions.

That involvement has been stepped up of late, with Solskjaer preparing to take part in a 1999 Treble reunion game against Bayern Munich legends.

He has been working on his sharpness ahead of a star-studded clash and has shown a few of the current stars at Old Trafford how things should be done in front of goal.

United’s third-choice goalkeeper Grant told the club’s official website of his recent experience of facing a former Norway international: “It was the first time I managed to get a glimpse of whether he still had it or not.

“We had a shooting session and I was doing some one-on-one work with Romelu [Lukaku] and Paul [Pogba]. The manager came over and I could see he was limbering up in the corner of my eye.

“He got involved and he was still pretty deadly, I have to be honest.

“He had some bad luck because he kept hitting the same post in the same spot. But the touch was there and the instinct was still there.

“He is very, very clinical still. He did well and I am looking forward to seeing that game on Sunday.”

Facing Solskjaer and Co. on the training pitch is the most action Grant has seen this season.

He has taken in just one competitive outing, stepping off the bench in a clash with Derby in September after Sergio Romero saw red, but is still enjoying his time at Old Trafford.

The 36-year-old is a lifelong Red Devils supporter and is living the dream with club legend Solskjaer at the helm.

He said of a first meeting with the man brought back to Manchester as successor to Jose Mourinho in December 2018: “I hadn't worked under Ole before, because I wasn't around at the club when he was previously here, either coaching younger guys or working with the first team as a striker coach.

“This was a chance to meet one of my heroes and it was an interesting moment.

“It was slightly strange but very quickly you forget all of that and think, 'he's the boss'. You play it cool!”