‘Solskjaer has a horrible side’ – Young says Man Utd boss is still a ‘baby-faced assassin’

The Red Devils manager has a reputation for being one of the nicest men in football, but those working under him say he can be serious when required

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains a “baby-faced assassin”, says Ashley Young, with the manager boasting “a nice side and a horrible side”.

The Norwegian rarely lets his guard down in public, with the affable 46-year-old considered to be one of the nicest men in football.

Young, though, claims that he could grace naughty and nice lists heading towards Christmas.

That is because a man who has faced questions regarding his suitability to one of the most demanding coaching posts in world football can be “serious” when required.

Plenty of important lessons were taken from the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson during his playing days, with the Scot famed for his hairdryer approach to discipline, and Solskjaer is capable of putting his foot down if necessary.

Young told Sky Sports: “A lot of people in the press still see him as the baby-faced assassin.

“But it was like I said before, when he arrived it was like the boss [Sir Alex Ferguson] had walked back through the door.

“When he gets down the business, it's serious. At times in the dressing room, he's had to lose it, and I think that's right when things aren't going well. You need to be told that.

“He's got a nice side and a horrible side, which I feel you need. A lot is said about managers, but it's down to the players at the end of the day.”

Those on the field have done their manager few favours this season.

United are once again struggling for consistency, but are in a position to start establishing some momentum.

A 2-1 victory over and former manager Jose Mourinho last time out has helped to raise spirits at Old Trafford.

That has the Red Devils heading towards a derby date in confident mood, with Solskjaer’s side due at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday for a meeting with arch-rivals Manchester City.

They head into that game sat sixth in the Premier League table, 11 points adrift of their neighbours who have endured the odd wobble in the defence of their English top-flight crown.