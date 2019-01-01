Solari is good, just like Zidane and Mourinho – Valverde

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde appeared to stand up for Real Madrid counterpart Santiago Solari, who faces an uncertain future.

Santiago Solari has received the backing of 's Ernesto Valverde, who said the under-fire boss is a good coach.

Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho have been linked with returns to the Santiago Bernabeu, where Solari is facing an uncertain future following Madrid's last-16 elimination.

Los Blancos squandered a 2-1 first-leg lead on Tuesday, as the 13-time European champions were sensationally routed 4-1 by Ajax in the Spanish capital, meaning for the first time since 2015 the famous trophy will not the end the season at the Bernabeu.

Things aren’t looking any better for Solari's men in the league and last week’s 1-0 defat to Barcelona at home means they are now 12 points off their rivals at the league’s summit.

To compound their terrible domestic run, Real were also dumped out of the by Barcelona last week when Valverde’s men won 3-0 in the Spanish capital and progressed to the final with an aggregate scoreline of 4-1.

The three successive home losses have unsurprisingly led to speculation surrounding Solari’s future, and Goal understands that Mourinho could even replace him at the start of next week.

Regardless of who Valverde has to contend with for the rest of this season, and perhaps the following campaign, the 55-year-old believes he be facing one of the world’s top managers.

Asked about Zidane and Mourinho, the Barca head coach told reporters: "They're good coaches and I have no doubt about that, as they've demonstrated it. Just like Solari is as well.”

This weekend the Catalan side could move 10 points clear at the top of the table should they beat on Saturday and lose to in the day’s earlier game.

As for Los Blancos, they travel to on Sunday, with the reigning European champions sitting third in the table, five points behind their city rivals Atletico.

Goal also understands that Solari may not be the only man set to leave Real soon, with Sergio Ramos potentially about to depart from the club.

The Spanish international is believed to have fallen out with club president Florentino Perez and may be sold this summer as a result.