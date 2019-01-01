Sofyan Amrabat: Hellas Verona complete loan signing of Club Brugge midfielder

The Morocco international has completed a temporary switch to Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi for a new adventure in the Italian top-flight

Sofyan Amrabat has joined club Hellas Verona on a season-long loan deal from Cercle Brugge.

The Scaligers announced the arrival of the 23-year-old midfielder ahead of their league opener against on Sunday.

Article continues below

Amrabat caught the eye of the newly promoted Serie A club after his fine debut campaign in the Belgian First Division A where he helped Cercle Brugge to second-place last season.

UFFICIALE ✅📝

Sofyan #Amrabat è un nuovo centrocampista del Verona 💪💪💛💙

WELCOME TO VERONA 🇸🇪#HVFC #sudiamocelA pic.twitter.com/9P6PMG5reN — Hellas Verona FC (@HellasVeronaFC) August 22, 2019

His versatility to play as a defensive midfielder and a centre-back could be a boost for Ivan Juric's side as they aim to maintain their top-flight status.

On the international scene, Amrabat has made seven international appearances for and he was part of the Atlas Lions' set-up at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in .