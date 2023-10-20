Soccer's best-ever international scorer Christine Sinclair has retired from Canada duty age 40

Former Canada captain and international football's record goalscorer, Christine Sinclair, has announced her retirement from international football.

Sinclair to retire from international football at the end of 2023

She has scored 190 goals in international football

Plans to play for Portland Thorns next season

WHAT HAPPENED? International football's most capped player, Sinclair, announced in an official statement to Reuters that she will call it time on her international career at the end of 2023. The forward will however continue to feature for her club side, Portland Thorns, for another season in the NWSL.

"Honestly, you can't play forever and this seems like a good time to be done," Sinclair told Reuters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 40-year-old forward has scored 190 goals for Canada in 327 appearances for the national team. She has featured in six Women's World Cups and has an Olympic gold to her name during her 23-year-long career.

Sinclair has been voted as Canada's best player for a record 14 times after making her debut in 2000. The Portland Thorns forward received the Best FIFA Special Award for Outstanding Career Achievement in 2021.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Very few players can lace up their boots and transcend a sport both in this country and globally. Christine has done just that — both as a player and a person who stands up for what she believes. She is known and admired by all Canadians and has been pivotal in every single country-stopping moment," said Canada Women's national team manager Bev Priestman.

WHAT NEXT FOR SINCLAIR? Canada Women's national team is set to face Brazil in a two-game series in the upcoming international break, with the games scheduled to be played at Montréal at Stade Saputo on Saturday 28 October, and then in Halifax at sold-out Wanderers Ground on Tuesday 31 October.