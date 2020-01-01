'Smack of desperation' - Redknapp questions Man Utd's Cavani gamble

The Red Devils struck a late agreement to sign the Uruguayan veteran but not everyone is convinced it was a deal worth doing

Harry Redknapp believes 's decision to sign Edinson Cavani is a big gamble and a move that 'smacks of desperation'.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side brought in the striker on deadline day with the international a free agent after leaving at the end of last season.

The Red Devils enjoyed a busy final day in the transfer market following a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of .

More teams

Former Spurs manager Redknapp is skeptical of United's decision to bring in Cavani, who is reportedly on a sizeable weekly wage.

"I think you all know I like a gamble now and again...but nothing like the one Manchester United have taken in signing Edinson Cavani," Redknapp wrote in a column for The Sun.

"It was obvious they needed something even before last week’s shocker against Spurs. The worrying thing was a few of them seemed to throw in the towel.

"But signing Cavani, 33, on over £200,000 a week on the final day of the transfer window did smack of desperation to me.

"I had people telling me eight weeks ago he was keen to come to . When I heard the wages I just wished them good luck.

"So if he was someone United were that keen on signing, why did they leave it so late?

"Cavani has been a great player over the years and if he’s still got the hunger and the talent, then he’ll do a good job for them. I hope for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sake he is because they certainly cannot afford any more displays like that one against Spurs."

Redknapp recently declared Tottenham could win the Premier League this season - a belief he's refusing to back down from.

Article continues below

"I’ve come in for a bit of stick for suggesting Spurs can be serious title challengers this season, but what’s so daft about that? It is pretty obvious no one is going to run away with it like last time," Redknapp added.

'You cannot knock the squad Jose Mourinho’s built, though, and there is genuine competition for every single position."

Spurs are currently sixth in the Premier League with early leaders five points ahead of Mourinho's men after winning all of their league games to date.