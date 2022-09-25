Slovakia vs Belarus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Slovakia welcome Belarus to face them at TSC Arena in a Group C3 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Slovakia vs Belarus date & kick-off time

Game: Slovakia vs Belarus Date: September 25, 2022 Kick-off: 5:00pm BST / 12:00pm ET / 10:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Slovakia vs Belarus on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on Fox Soccer Plus.

In the UK, the match will be streamed through Premier Player HD. In India, fans can catch it on this Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Soccer Plus fuboTV UK N/A Premier Player HD India Sony LIV N/A

Slovakia squad & team news

Safe from the drop thanks to their visitors' dismal campaign, Slovakia are far off promotion hopes too - and now will simply hope to settle for a strong finish.

Every little helps as they prepare for the draw for Euro 2024 qualification, when it comes to ranking points.

Position Players Goalkeepers Rodák, Plach, Takáč Defenders Pekarík, De Marco, Valjent, Šatka, Škriniar, Chvátal, Mesík, Gyömber, Koscelník Midfielders Regáli, Weiss, Duda, Herc, Rusnák, Suslov, Hrošovský, Haraslín, Kucka, Bera, Lobotka Forwards Strelec, Boženík, Schranz, Almási

Belarus squad and team news

Headed to the relegation play-outs, there is no real silver lining to this Nations League campaign for Belarus. Just two points in five games has made it a pretty miserable run.

A win to lift them off the deck - if not bottom spot - would do wonders for their confidence, but will they be able to find it on the road?