Singapore's very own La Masia! How Lion City Sailors aim to emulate Barcelona and Man Utd with LCS Academy

The Singapore Premier League giants hope to make their youth academy a major pillar of any potential future success

The construction of any modern super club stems, more often than not, from its academy. From ’s 2008 golden generation to ’s famed Class of 92, a consistent pipeline of elite academy talent is often the precursor to prolonged success at senior level. Financially viable and in keeping with the original aims of any football club, to serve its local community, the youth academy was and remains an integral part of footballing culture all around the world.

It’s no different for the Lion City Sailors.

Having unveiled ground-breaking plans for their new youth setup, dubbed the LCS Academy, in June this year, Sailors chairman Forrest Li pledged to invest S$1 million over the next four years in the hope of unearthing Singapore football’s next big talent. The Academy will become the first in Singapore to have academic criteria for its players, with youngsters required to meet certain targets in school in order to ensure they keep the scholarships.

“This is a long, long project, and one we firmly believe is going to produce the goods, so having a strong lead through the academy structure, through the technical director, strong methodology, there will be but that doesn’t happen in one or two years. All around the world, in , , , it took them 10 years to develop that and reap the rewards at the end of it, and that’s what we intend to do here,” declares Sailors head coach Aurelio Vidmar, in an exclusive interview with Goal.

“The KPIs at the end will be how many young players from the academy have gone all the way through, from the academy to the U21s, and the U21s to the first team.

"But that’s not going to happen next year, it’s going to take a little bit of time. For me, that’s exciting. Sticking to the plan and not deviating from it has to be of utmost importance. Starting from the bottom to get to the top is always a rocky road, but you have to stay focused in what you believe in, believe that what you’re doing is the right thing, forget about external influences, and just go full steam ahead."

Indeed, faith in the Academy at the Lion City Sailors is running high. Along with their firm belief in the plan and in doing things right, the Sailors also have pockets deep enough to execute it. With S$1m set to be poured into the project and the promise of further investment should it pay off, exciting times lie ahead for all young footballers connected with Lion City Sailors Football Club.

However, club General Manager Badri Ghent was quick to point out that money was not the be all and end all in the new adventure- doing things right and putting the right systems in place were just as, if not more important. The arrival of a new Head of Methodology, Luka Lalic from , seemed to underline that message.

“It’s really more than just finances,” chuckles Badri. “There’s also a very strong commitment to get the right staff, the right contacts, the right framework and structures in place, and all for the cause of developing these young players. It’s also about creating all these structures to really build a solid pipeline to churn out talents year after year. As the coach mentioned, the end game shouldn’t be the LCS first team, but rather the broader and bigger markets abroad.”

That last point is one of great significance to the LCS hierarchy.

Having made clear from the off that their aim would be to export footballers abroad rather than see them spend the entirety of their careers in Singapore, the club have made it their goal to find suitable offers from prospective foreign clubs for their young players, all with the end goal of allowing their academy talents to develop in stronger leagues. This is something which has started to become commonplace in neighbouring countries such as and , but not so much in Singapore right now.

“My view is that I don’t just want them to play here, at LCS. I want them to play for the LCS First Team, I want them to play for the National Team, and I want them to go overseas. I don’t want them to stay in Singapore, that should be the ambition,” stated Vidmar.

“Lots of different challenges, but look what’s happening in . Over the last couple of years many of them are moving to , and it’s only just happened. There have always been great players from Thailand, but all of a sudden, one or two start to move, and bang. The dynamics have changed. Playing at a higher level will benefit not just the player, but also the National Team."

With one of the main barriers for local players when it comes to getting moves abroad being a lack of agents with powerful contacts to get the deals done, Badri pledged that the club will do all in its power to search for potential moves abroad for its young players. It’s an unprecedented, albeit respectable promise, and is one which could be of monumental importance to young local players seeking contracts from foreign clubs.

“Players that go through the LCS pipeline and youth pathways, what they can leverage on is really the contacts that the club has. That’s a very powerful tool, because at the end of the day the club will help them by placing them in environments we know they can excel in. That’s something which the club will take ownership of. The players know we have their best interests at heart and whatever we do will be in close consultation with them and their parents,” he revealed.

In addition to sourcing for potential transfers, the club has also mentioned regular overseas camps and tournaments for its Elite Squad, to test themselves against young players from overseas clubs, as well as training stints with big foreign clubs for its top talents. Badri confirmed that the club would try to hold an overseas camp at least once every quarter, while the training stints would depend on whether academy coaches deemed the youngsters in question to be up to mark.

“There isn’t a definitive number per se, it really depends how the players are from a talent standpoint,” he said when quizzed on the number of players who would attend these training stints.

“We are currently in discussions with a number of overseas clubs to explore two-way collaboration, and at the end of the day it’s all about creating lanes of opportunities and platforms for our players to develop. What’s important is through this partnership with other clubs we’ll be able to benchmark where we are from an academy standpoint with the rest of Asia.”

One could argue that the success of the academy hinges on whether the club’s Elite Development Plan manages to take root in Singapore’s academic-heavy society.

The plan involves players spending up to four hours a day, five days a week at the Club’s premises, where they will work on both their football and academic studies. It’s a respectable effort attempting to combine the traditional Singaporean focus on academics with professional football, but critics have suggested it might struggle to win over some parents who would still want their children to get conventional education. However, echoing the sentiments of club chairman Li, Badri was relaxed and quietly optimistic about its chances.

“I think it’s something that we as a club have to do, we have to show them that what we’re striving to as a club is really us doing our best to create football as a viable career option for younger players, and it’s something that has been lacking over the last five to 10 years. We want to engage with the parents and show them that if their sons have the right technical abilities, we are here for them to help them progress and develop, and the result would either be them playing overseas or in the first team,” explained Badri.

Another potential drawback is that with the program requiring trainees to enlist for National Service at 16.5 years of age, it makes it difficult for them to continue with their post-secondary education, potentially presenting a big risk if football doesn’t work out for them. Both Badri and Vidmar were philosophical about the issue, suggesting instead that football should be seen as a career choice in itself.

“We want to make it clear that football is a viable career option, but at the same time their post-secondary education will not be taken too lightly,” said Badri.

“The whole idea is that we will work with the system rather than against it. Early enlistment is just to go through NS and really reignite the players’ career after NS. By 18, it will still not be too late, and hopefully there’s time and bandwidth to continue their studies. I think we will encourage them to continue their studies, but it really depends on the individual players.”

“You might even get some great kids who are academically fantastic and a good footballer, but there’ll be others who are not that academic, but good footballers!” added Vidmar.

“They potentially may not want to continue academics, so football really does become a viable option. They’ll get to a point when they’re in a 50-50 position between academics and football, some will choose academics, but many will also rather forget about academics and grab the football. Like Badri said, we’re making football a viable career.”

However, with the vast resources and opportunities surrounding the LCS Academy, as well as a reported $100 stipend offered to prospective trainees (other COE academies offer only $30), there is a fear in some quarters that the Sailors’ youth teams could ruin the competitive nature of the COE Leagues, turning them into one-horse races.

Akin to what’s been happening at B Division level, where the Singapore Sports School’s football teams have been annihilating all their competitors, it could lead to the Sailors hoovering up all the top talent in the country, and risk demoralising opposing teams who are unable to compete with LCS’ financial might.

“We don’t really want that,” says Badri after a pause. “What we want is to elevate the standards of the game across the board, and hopefully with the performances of our youth teams, it will create some form of ownership from the rest of the clubs to say, ‘I want to compete with LCS’, and hopefully bridge that gap. We have to look at this holistically, when tides rise so too do all the boats, so hopefully that rings true.”

Despite this, the fact is that the other teams would obviously wish to compete with LCS, but are simply left unable to due to the gulf in finances available, which means it’s not really an issue of taking ownership as much as one of unequal competition. Vidmar had a more concrete answer:

“We’re also looking at the possibility of all our guys playing two years above their age group. That levels it out straight away. When you’re talking about eight-year olds playing in U10s, it’s a big difference, and that’s when they get physically prepared and develop quicker. Different set of challenges playing against older guys,” he said.

With the Elite Development Plan currently stating that LCS trainees will leave the club for National Service at the age of 16.5, the Sailors will be faced with the oldest question Singapore football sides have had to answer- how to handle their players both during and after NS.

“We definitely intend to keep in contact with them over the two years. We’ve already invested a lot of time and effort in the boys in the four years prior to NS, and it’ll only be right and the natural course to maintain those touchpoints with them over the two years. We have currently two or three players from the first team in NS-,Zulqarnaen (Suzliman) is one, so we just check in with them at least twice a month, make sure that they’re have all their needs taken care of. It’s always about continuous dialogue and communication with these guys, so once they’re done with NS from a mental and psychological standpoint are ready to resume playing football,” said Badri.

He also confirmed that the club will look to work with both the SAF Sports Association (SAFSA) and the Police Sports Association (PSA) to keep the players at optimal fitness and match sharpness over their service term. The two sports bodies represent the Army and Police Force in sporting competitions, and currently compete in SFL Division 1, Singapore’s second tier. There’s also a plan in place to help the players re-adapt to professional football after two years on the sidelines.

“After two years in NS, you would have little to no contact with football at a pro level, so we will have an assessment after NS to see where they are, and what they need in terms of re-adapting to the first team. We’ll have a reserve team too, just in case they need exposure to re-accustom to the rigour of matches and whatnot. The reserve team is still somewhere down the road, we don’t know what league they’ll play in- maybe the Prime League or SFL- that will serve as the bridge from NS into the first team,” added Badri.

And with head coach Vidmar taking a personal interest in their fortunes, the pathway from academy to first team at LCS seems well-established and accessible to trainees.

“We’re closely aligned, and for me that’s one of the most exciting parts. I love to see young kids getting the opportunity, they’ve got a lot to learn, so the whole holistic approach to this is also about looking after yourself, massages, physiotherapy, it’s all important to becoming a professional footballer. This is what we need to teach young kids, and even some guys in the first team. You can’t just turn up, flip a switch and expect things to happen. There’s a whole lot of preparation that people outside don’t see, and sometimes it’s not so easy being a footballer,” he said.

“We want academy players who can dream big,” declared Badri. “Not just playing in the SPL, but really looking further and broader into overseas markets because at the end of the day, that’s something we all want to aspire towards. You want to be a foreign player, playing in a foreign land doing your friends, family and country proud, then bringing those experiences back into Singapore hopefully with the National Team. I think that’s something we want our players to dream big, because the sky’s the limit, and all we can do as a club is help them achieve their dreams.”

“Without your dreams, you have nothing,” added Vidmar. “We’ll see a Singaporean in the Premier League one day, that’s what you need. Not a dual citizen, but a pure Singaporean. How cool would that be? Look how crazy the public here is about the EPL, and one day they’re going to see one of their local boys there. I just hope it’s one of our players."