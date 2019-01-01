Singapore stumble to scoreless draw against Laos in SEA Games opener

Singapore failed to find a way past a dogged Laos side

Before Laos took to the pitch against Singapore in their SEA Games opener, it's head coach V. Sundramoorthy had noted how the Cubs were the ones who had more pressure to seal all three points given the team's illustrious history in the competition.

Indeed in hindsight, his words have proved prophetic as the led by Fandi Ahmad could only muster a 0-0 draw against underdogs Laos - who were set up in typical Sundram style.

Fandi knows how crucial it was to get a good start in their campaign given the fact that they are in the group of death but Sundram's side produced a defensive masterclass. Laos was defensively solid at the back as they limited Ikhsan Fandi and Faris Ramli to only a handful of chances.

In fact, Singapore looked lethargic and too pedestrian at times especially in midfield as Hami Syahim failed to weave any of his magic, which saw him crowned SPL Young Player of the Year. Fandi's fledgelings were forced to go wide as they intended to use the height advantage of Ikhsan.

That tactic almost worked if not for Ikhsan's putting his headers wide as Laos' defenders kept a watchful eye on him. Sundram's side for their part were comfortable to park the bus and hit on the counter however they like Singapore, had their moments, but woeful finishing meant both teams ended with a point apiece.

In all honesty, the game was a cagey affair and both sides lacked the creativity to score a goal. But with that being said, this will feel like a victory for Laos as they are an unheralded side where many pundits expect nothing much from them.

For Singapore, this will feel like a loss and it will only get harder from here. There can be no doubt that Fandi has already turned his attention to Indonesia - who defeated reigning champions . Singapore's favourite footballing son will need to get his players in the right frame of mind - that is to forget this - and focus on defeating Indonesia.

If Singapore are to bring back the gold medal that has eluded them all these years, the Cubs must buck up or the worst is to be expected.