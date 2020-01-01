Simy only sees positives in his career at Crotone despite challenges in Italy

The Nigerian striker has been on the books of the Rossoblu since 2016

Crotone striker Simy has expressed his happiness at remaining with the club.

The 27-year old international joined from Gil Vicente in 2016 and has gone on to be a key figure in the squad.

He has scored 39 goals in 110 appearances, including 10 in 44 outings in his first two seasons at the club.

"Since I arrived in Crotone I can only say positive things," Simy told Ilrossoblu.

"I have a great time here, I'm fine with my family and play in an ambitious society. Since I arrived the team has been constantly growing, we have done important things and now we are trying to hit another important goal.

"I am very happy to be in Crotone, to continue my career here. By renewing my contract the club has given a strong signal, this means everything. I'm fine here, I'm happy."

Crotone currently play in Serie B, but look poised to make it back to the Serie A as they presently occupy second place which gets an automatic spot into the top-flight.

Simy has been a catalyst in that fine form, scoring 13 goals which makes him Crotone's top-scorer and the league's third-highest marksman for the campaign.

"Our season so far has been positive," he continued.

"We are where we wanted to be, we are at the top of the standings, unfortunately, this complicated period has arrived to face everyone together.

"When we return to the field we will all try to try to hit our target."

Simy is known for his cool and calm manner on the pitch even when he is frustrated. He has attributed that to having the right mentality when facing the crowd.

"Yes, there were difficult moments but being able to control your emotions in sport is very important," he said.

"To do this job you need education, you can't lose your head, you have to keep calm and pass on positive messages. You have to have fun playing and try to entertain the people who come to see us at the stadium.

"Before the Simy footballer is behind the Simy man and for this you must always stay calm and go on."