Simpore scores as Dinamo-BSUPC beat Zorka-BDU to reclaim summit

The leaders are not taking their foot off the pedal yet as they extended a fine run against last season's runners-up on Sunday

Salimata Simpore continued with her impressive form as she scored in Dinamo-BSUPC's 3-0 victory over Zorka-BDU on Sunday.

The Burkina Faso international extended her goal tally this season as the Belarusian giants consolidated a fine start to the season after a Belarus derby triumph over title holders Minsk last week.

Simpore's assist helped Dinamo earn a 2-1 win over Minsk and brought an end to a 30-match unbeaten record of the seven-time champions in almost two years at the KFP Minsk Stadium.

Having recorded four wins out of four, Dinamo continued their impressive run against last season's runners-up and the match was scoreless at the end of the first half at the Spartak Stadium.

After the restart, Simpore broke the deadlock as she fired the hosts in front in the 52nd minute and Karina Olkhovik doubled the advantage with her strike three minutes later.

Dinamo compounded the woes of their struggling visitors as Anastasiya Linnik netted a third of the match in the 74th minute to seal the fifth triumph of the season for Maleyew Yury's team.

Simpore's goal was her fifth in five games for Dinamo and, the Burkina Faso star, who lasted for 86th minute, is one behind joint-topscorers Anastasia Shuppo and Olkhovik on six goals.

Besides Simpore, 's Bambanani Mbane played for 81 minutes, while defender Claudia Dabda lasted for the duration as the African trio inspired their side's win.

The victory helps Yury's ladies retain the top spot for the third week despite being tied on 15 points with Neman in second, separated on goal-difference with 15 more goals.

Dinamo will hope to extend their winning momentum when they visit fifth-placed Bobruichanka in the next league encounter on May 16.