Simpore assists as Dinamo-BSUPC thrash Otuwe's Neman

The Burkina Faso star was in a fine form to help Maleyew Yury's team demolish their title rivals in Friday's encounter

Salimata Simpore provided an assist for Dinamo-BSUPC as they maintained a fine run with a 5-0 thrashing of Neman in a Belarusian Women's Premier League fixture on Friday evening.

The Burkina Faso striker has remained a standout performer since arriving at the Belarusian outfit in the transfer window alongside 's Bambanani Mbane and 's Claudia Dabda.

Prior to the encounter, Dinamo were looking to extend their unbeaten momentum to retain the top spot, while Neman were hoping to bounce back from their heavy defeat at Minsk last week.

More teams

The hosts started well but bowed to the pouring attack of Dinamo when Hanna Pilipenko broke the deadlock in the 31st minute before she hit her brace to double the visitors' lead in the 44th minute.

Anastasiya Linnik set up Anastasia Shlapakova to net the third goal for Dinamo 24 minutes after the restart, before Karina Olkhovik grabbed the fourth through Simpore's assist in the 79th minute.

Eight minutes from full-time, the high-flying visitors compounded the woes of the hosts when Olkhovik set up Pilipenko to hit her treble of the match and complete the rout for the league leaders.

Simpore, who played for 85 minutes, has now provided five assists and six goals in six outings this season for Dinamo, while Dabda lasted the for the duration and Mbane was an unused substitute.

Article continues below

On the other hand, Gift Otuwe played from start to finish but Cote d'Ivoire's Aminata Haidara and Cameroon's Moussa Xouwairatou were in action for 56 and 78 minutes, respectively.

The latest triumph was the seventh in a row as they retain their three-point lead at the top after garnering 21 points and Denis Levchenko's team will welcome ABFF U19 on June 28 in their next fixture.

For Neman, it was their second defeat on the bounce and leaves them in third, six points adrift of table-topping Dinamo ahead of the next fixture against Bobruichanka on the same day.