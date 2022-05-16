Simba SC fined after performing ritual against Orlando Pirates in Caf Confederation Cup

Tanzania heavyweights Simba SC have been fined by Caf after being found guilty of performing a ritual in the second leg of the Confederation Cup quarter-final against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on April 24.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi had won the first leg at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium by a solitary goal and Bucs needed a positive outcome in the second leg to advance.

Prior to the game, the East Africans were seen forming a huddle at the centre of the pitch before smoke appeared from the middle of the group.

However, the Soweto giants won the match by a solitary goal to make it 1-1 on aggregate before winning the shootout to advance. They then wrote to Caf complaining about the act by Simba.

"The officials of the [Orlando Pirates-Simba SC] match indicated in their reports that: Simba SC players lit the fire in the center circle exactly at the starting point as they pretended to pray before the match started," read a statement from Caf obtained by GOAL.

"We had to pour water on the fire to put it out before we could start the game. Furthermore, Orlando Pirates club sent a complaint about the incident and the damage which occurred to the pitch.

"Photos and footage of the incident were also shared by Caf officials."

Wekundu wa Msimbazi were asked to explain the incident but it seems they did not convince the Caf Disciplinary Board beyond reasonable doubt that they are not guilty and action against them has now been taken.

Article continues below

"After having heard the arguments of the parties concerned, analysed the videos and images in its possession, Caf Disciplinary Board has decided to impose the following sanctions for failure to comply and implement existing safety rules: $10,000 for the performance of hazardous rituals by your players before the start of the match," the Board decided.

Pirates have since made it to the final of the Caf Confederation Cup where they will play RS Berkane.