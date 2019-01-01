Silva urges Everton patience as 'clever boy' Kean adjusts to Premier League life

The 19-year-old Italy international has featured in fits and starts at Goodison Park so far, but his manager says an adaptation period is normal

boss Marco Silva says he is not under pressure to play summer signing Moise Kean, as the 19-year-old continues to adapt to life on Merseyside.

The Italian forward was signed from giants in a deal potentially worth €30 million (£27m/$33m), but he has played the full 90 minutes only once for the Toffees so far – in the 2-0 defeat to .

Kean is yet to score in 11 appearances, most of which have come as cameos from the bench, but Silva is not worried about a player he is sure will come good.

“I know about all the expectations around him,” Silva told the Liverpool Echo.

“I know what we spent and when a player comes from a big, big club you expect, always, that they he will come here and play, but let's see how many situations happen in the Premier League with a player of 19 coming from abroad and comes here and plays. Let me know.

“You are talking about a young boy but a clever boy as well. He understands the time, he understands that he is here to work really hard to get his chance and play football, which is what he loves.

“[There is] zero pressure. Zero for me. Forget money, forget clubs they come from, forget everything. This is football, they have to come in and this is what Moise Kean is doing. Work hard, show your quality in training sessions and games but pressure [to play him]? Forget it. No chance.”

Kean’s seven goals for Juventus last season saw him earmarked as one of football’s rising stars, and he has netted twice in his first three senior appearances for .

While plenty of fans expected him to play as a striker due to his goal tally, Kean has moved between the centre-forward spot and the right wing throughout his career and Silva is confident he can play both roles in the Premier League.

“If you look at Moise Kean in the national team, he plays always as a right-winger, always as a right-winger, many, many times as a right-winger,” Silva said.

“You are talking about a player who played, maybe, seven games in the starting XI last season at Juventus, he played some games as a striker, some games as a winger, when he came in to some games [from the bench] he played many moments as a winger as well.

“He can play both positions, it is up to him to keep working and keep adapting to the Premier League system and the English football system as well because it is so fast and so quick, we are up and down every time and he has to adapt.

“Now he is working more as a right-winger and when he goes to the national team he is playing as a right-winger but he can play as a striker as well. I can tell you that in the training session today [Friday morning] he worked in both positions.”

Kean will be hoping to feature on Sunday, as host in a late kick-off at Goodison Park.