Silva service! Man City legend delivers in Bournemouth win on 400th appearance

Veteran Spaniard puts on another masterclass as the Premier League champions secure 3-1 victory on the south coast

Enjoy David Silva while you can. The midfielder is on his farewell tour of Premier League grounds and it's a last chance to soak up one of the greatest players of the past decade.



A 3-1 victory over Bournemouth saw him make his 400th appearance for the club and he revelled in the sun-soaked Vitality Stadium like he was on the beach in his native Gran Canaria.



His touch, vision and pinpoint pass for Raheem Sterling's goal was a delicious morsel of what he has provided over the past nine years at the club.



A second - slightly fortunate - assist wrapped up a win just as Bournemouth threatened to mount a surprise comeback against the Premier League champions. His jinking run into the box fell kindly for Sergio Aguero to poke home his second and settle a game that was threatening to slip out of City's control.



But it wasn't just those two Silva moments - important as they were - that should be enjoyed.



The 33-year-old glided dangerously around the pitch, finding the half-space between Bournemouth's defence and midfield that they simply couldn't deal with.



He picked out the runs of Sterling, Aguero and Bernardo Silva, had two goalbound efforts batted away by Cherries keeper Aaron Ramsdale and looked to have won a penalty that was turned away by the referee and surprisingly VAR. More of that later.





Silva's overall tally of assists for the club now stands at 116 - not bad for a player that even Pep Guardiola admitted he wasn't sure if he would succeed in .



There are few better creators in the country although Silva possibly has one in team-mate Kevin De Bruyne.



The Belgian became the fastest player to 50 assists in the Premier League when he set up the opener on 15 minutes although it was hardly a pass that will make his personal highlights reel.



His miscued shot in the 15th minute worked its way through to Aguero and the Argentinian calmly passed the ball into the net.



A second came in the 43rd minute when Sterling raced onto Silva's pass for his fifth goal of the season.



The England forward loves playing against Bournemouth - this was his 11th goal in 10 appearances against the Cherries.



But the love isn't reciprocated. Bournemouth have now not taken a point off City in any of their nine Premier League clashes and the home fans could have been forgiven for heading to the beach to enjoy the beautiful Bank Holiday weather rather than the stadium.



In the same fixture last season, they failed to register a single effort on or off target.



There was to be no repeat with Ederson comfortably saving a Callum Wilson dribbler inside the opening 60 seconds and Eddie Howe's side caused City considerable problems.





Kyle Walker looked rattled in the early exchanges and was booked for two strong challenges on Nathan Ake while Ederson was also shown a yellow card for hacking down Wilson when he misjudged a long ball.



The Brazilian showed his best when he kept out Adam Smith's close-range effort after Nicolas Otamendi inexplicably chested the ball down in his own six-yard box.



Bournemouth's bad luck continued when Charlie Daniels left the pitch on a stretcher, looking in considerable pain. The left-back was making his second start since March after a knee injury.



However, replacement Harry Wilson made a huge impact from the bench setting up a great chance for namesake Callum before firing a wonderful 25-yard strike that could not have been placed more in the top corner - clipping the post and bar on its way past Ederson.



His goal will have been celebrated at parent club as Bournemouth pushed for an equaliser and Guardiola brought on new signing Rodri from the bench to gain more control.



It worked. Aguero's second came at the right time to kill off the home side but not after the penalty pleas were waved away in more VAR controversy. Jefferson Lerma appeared to tread on Silva as he raced into the box. Andre Marriner waved away appeals and, when the decision went to the TV referee, it was not viewed as 'clear and obvious' to overturn.



It's difficult for City fans or Guardiola to love the new system after another ruling went against them. They will just be grateful that it didn't impact on the result this time.