Sheffield United seal club-record £22m signing of Chelsea & Liverpool target Berge

The Blades look to have pulled off something of a coup by beating a host of clubs to the youngster's signature

have completed the signing of highly rated midfielder Sander Berge from Belgian side .

Having played a key role in Genk's title triumph in last season, Berge – a Norway international – had been linked with a number of Premier League sides.

As reported by Goal in November, and were monitoring the 21-year-old's progress.

Fellow Premier League sides , West Ham and , as well as Italian outfit , have also all been credited with an interest in the 21-year-old in recent months.

But it is the Blades – eighth in the table – who have secured Berge for a club-record fee reported to be £22 million ($28m), with the midfielder penning a four-and-a-half-year deal at Bramall Lane.

"The board have really backed us in this window to bring in players of the quality of Sander," Chris Wilder told United's official website.

"He fits the bill in so many ways. He's a Norwegian international who has played 20 times for his country. He's also played football and we're delighted he has decided to come to Bramall Lane.

"Sander is someone we have known about for quite a while now. We have tracked him over a sustained period of time, he was a player we highlighted as someone who could come in and really improve us and we are thrilled he's agreed to come here.

"When we sat down with Sander it was clear that he was really excited about coming here and that was great to see. I think this signing just shows how far we have come in a short space of time, that we are now attracting the likes of Sander to the football club. It's a brilliant signing for us."

Berge, who will wear the number 32 shirt, scored six goals in all competitions during his time at Genk, while he started each of their Champions League group stage matches this season.

He becomes Sheffield United's third signing of the January transfer window after free agent Jack Rodwell and defender Jack Robinson.

The midfielder could make his Blades debut in the Premier League clash with at Selhurst Park on Saturday.