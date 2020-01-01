'I'm a Sheffield United fan, I couldn't celebrate' - Man City star Walker avoids parent trap after sinking boyhood club

The Citizens sealed a 1-0 win over the Blades, but the England international's decisive strike may not have pleased his own family

Kyle Walker admitted the fear of incurring the wrath of his parents was behind his low-key reaction to scoring the winner against .

The full-back marked his 100th Premier League appearance for with a decisive 28th-minute strike from outside the box against his former club at Bramall Lane.

Having come through the Blades' academy, Sheffield-born Walker's mother and father still live in the city and he did not want to risk angering them.

"My mum and dad live here, so if I'd celebrated I'd have got a lot of stick," he told BT Sport after Saturday's 1-0 win. "I'm a Sheffield United fan, so I couldn't celebrate.

"I'm happy to get on the scoresheet and obviously happy to get the three points, which was the main thing coming up here.

"They're well-drilled. Everyone knows their position and they're a tough team to break down, but luckily enough I came up with the goal."

6/8 - Six of Kyle Walker's eight Premier League goals have come from outside the box, with his strike today against Sheffield United his first away from home in the competition. Opener. #SHUMCI pic.twitter.com/1iIaUvJWeQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 31, 2020

The visitors were dominant but had to settle for just the one goal, with Aaron Ramsdale in fine form, making seven saves.

Despite lacking that clinical edge in the absence of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus, Walker took the positives.

"I'm enjoying my football. We don't sit back and defend," he said. "We want to score three or four, but it's great to get the clean sheet on the board as well.

"Defensively we've done fantastically well, especially Ruben [Dias] since he's come in. Whoever steps in, they're all going to put in top performances.

"There was always going to be a hangover [from last season]. It's just what we're dealing with at this moment in time."

The win alleviates some of City boss Pep Guardiola's frustrations over their league form, with the eight-point yield from the previous five top-flight games representing his worst start to a season.

Opposite number Chris Wilder's woes deepened, though, as United have now gone seven games without a win at the start of a season for the first time since 1991-92. It leaves Wilder still stranded on 99 wins at the helm, having not tasted victory in his last 11 games in all competitions – his longest such streak in management.