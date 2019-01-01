'She effectively has four kneecaps!' - Chelsea boss Hayes urges patience with injury-hit Kirby

The Chelsea forward has struggled with injuries recently and her manager has called for there to be a "collective responsibility" over her well-being

boss Emma Hayes has urged everyone to "look after" Fran Kirby as she makes her way back to full fitness, claiming there is a "collective responsibility" to bring the best out of a special player.

Kirby played 75 minutes of the Blues’ 2-1 win over , assisting Beth ’s equaliser in an exciting individual performance.

But Hayes insists that the England international isn’t anywhere near her best level yet and she wants to see everyone support her in reaching that.

“I’ve spent a lot of time not saying much about Fran Kirby, because there is huge expectation on that player,” she explained.

“I think it is important for everyone to know that she has made her way back from really, really critical injuries. She has, effectively, four kneecaps. You need to understand that.

“A very explosive player like she is might need more time to recover so it’s important we build her through this period. You can’t go from zero to 90 mins.

“No, she isn’t anywhere near her best level yet, but she’s come through another game [against Arsenal]. I thought she grew in confidence and yes, you can leave Fran in the game, but I value her life and I value her career.

“I think it’s important to put that at the front of it and protect her because there’s not many talents like Fran Kirby, believe you me.

“[It’s important to] not overexpose her so she is injured, in the team, injured, in the team. No more. We need to manage her. I have a responsibility to do that and England have a responsibility to do that.”

Kirby was called up to Phil Neville’s latest Lionesses’ squad but withdrew before a game was played and returned to Chelsea due to an injury she was carrying heading into the camp.

The 26-year-old had already had a demanding summer when she returned to pre-season for the club, having been part of the England team who finished fourth at the Women’s World Cup.

But then she picked up an injury when the Blues travelled to Israel for a friendly and has been recovering slowly since.

Erin Cuthbert is another who is working back to full fitness, having struggled with injuries after her World Cup campaign with – withdrawing from the national team squad in August.

“I don’t even think they are 75 per cent,” Hayes said of the pair. “Erin only started to train the week of the game, Fran had two weeks and no training and then when she came back in the squad, only had a week under her belt.”

Article continues below

“They don’t have enough pre-season so you have to take risks, I took risks with Erin [against Arsenal], but sometimes you have to do it,” she added, with Cuthbert having played the full 90 minutes against the Gunners.

“I will do it less with Fran. We need to look after Fran. Everybody needs to look after Fran.

“We all have a collective responsibility to do that and recognise that she has had a really, really challenging time and she may not get there as quickly as everyone would want. It is important we get her back in the right amount of time.”