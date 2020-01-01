Shaqiri left out of squad ahead of potential Liverpool departure

The Swiss winger could depart Anfield before Monday's deadline with Jurgen Klopp opting not to risk him on Thursday

Xherdan Shaqiri could leave before Monday’s transfer deadline, with at least two clubs interested in signing the Swiss international.

Shaqiri was left out of the Reds squad for Thursday’s clash with , with Liverpool choosing to take no risks with the 28-year-old winger.

Goal understands there is no fitness issue, though it is unclear at this stage which clubs have made approaches to sign the Liverpool attacker.

There have been rumours of interest from , where Shaqiri spent three seasons with earlier in his career before moving to , and, eventually, Liverpool.

Shaqiri started last week’s third-round tie at Lincoln, scoring the opening goal with a stunning free-kick and generally impressing with his performance.

He had been expected to reprise that role against Arsenal on Thursday but was absent from the 18-man squad, with Harry Wilson a surprise starter instead.

Wilson himself has been linked with a move away, with Burnley tabling a bid for the Welsh international. The Clarets’ offer, though, is understood to fall some way short of Liverpool’s valuation for the 23-year-old forward.

Marko Grujic, another potential departure before transfer deadline day, also started against Arsenal, despite an offer from for the Serbian midfielder, but there was no place in the squad for striker Rhian Brewster, with edging closer to agreeing a £20 million ($26m) deal for the U21 international.

and are also interested in the 20-year-old striker, for whom Liverpool will seek to secure a buy-back clause.

The Reds will also look to find loan clubs for midfielder Ben Woodburn, forward Liam Millar and defender Sepp van den Berg, all of whom featured for their under-21 side in the EFL Trophy against League Two side Tranmere on Tuesday night. Interest has been registered for all three,

In terms of incomings, the Reds should wrap up a deal to bring in 17-year-old goalkeeper Marco Pitaluga from Fluminense before the deadline.

The teenager will cost up to £1.3m ($1.7m), with around half of that in performance-related add-ons.