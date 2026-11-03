Shakhtar Donetsk sporting director Darijo Srna thanks Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti for handing first international call-ups to Marlon Gomes and Alisson Santana

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Shakhtar Donetsk sporting director Darijo Srna has expressed his gratitude to Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti after midfielder Marlon Gomes and winger Alisson Santana earned their maiden senior international call-ups. The young duo are the first players from the Ukrainian club to be selected by the South American giants in eight years.

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Brazilian youngsters earn Selecao recognition

Creative 22-year-old playmaker Gomes and rapid 21-year-old attacker Santana have both been named in Ancelotti's latest Brazil squad for November's international window. Their inclusion marks the first time Shakhtar have provided players for the five-time world champions since Fred and Taison were called up in 2018. Developing top-level talent despite the ongoing war in Ukraine represents a major achievement for the club.

Club chief hails resilient duo

Speaking to talkSPORT about the pair's international recognition amid the daily reality of the conflict, Srna said: "They deserved that. It is a big success for the whole club. We are living every day under sirens, under bombs, and are attacked by Shahed drones, so to make the Brazil national team in these conditions is amazing.

"Thank you so much to Carlo Ancelotti, because he is a coach who knows how to choose players. They are two young players, and for sure they will be the future of the Brazil national team. It sends a huge message to all the world, and to all our Brazilian players at Shakhtar, that we are still here, that we are alive, that we are producing amazing players. It shows that we are, like all Ukrainians, fighting until the end."

Twelve-year exile fuels European pride

Forced out of their home city in 2014 when pro-Russian separatists took control of Donetsk, the club remain unable to play at the Donbass Arena and must stage European home ties abroad. Addressing that 12-year exile, Srna added: "We are waiting for that. We are praying for peace every day.

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"In the Champions League, we are fighting not just for Shakhtar, but for all of Ukraine, for all our fans and for all of the army. We want to send them 93, 95 minutes of positive emotion, like we did against AEK [in the 3-1 Champions League win], and they really appreciate that.

"Ukraine is in a very, very difficult moment now, with attacks every day. Even yesterday, games were cancelled because it was not possible to play due to the Shahed drones. Unfortunately, this is our life today. This is our reality. We need to help each other. We need to be united until our victory."

Southeast Asian tour awaits debutants

Gomes and Santana are among 15 players aged under 23 included in Ancelotti's 26-man group as the Italian tactician oversees a generational rebuild alongside established stars Bento, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bruno Guimaraes, Endrick, Raphinha and Vinicius Junior. Brazil will face Japan on November 14 before taking on hosts Singapore three days later, with both friendlies staged at the National Stadium in Kallang. Both Shakhtar youngsters will now hope to win their first senior caps during the trip.