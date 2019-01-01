Seydou Doumbia leaves Girona by mutual consent

The Spanish club and the Ivory Coast international have parted ways after a one-year working relationship

announced that Seydou Doumbia has left the club by mutual consent.

The 31-year-old only joined the Catalonia outfit last August from Portuguese giants CP but could not help the White and Reds avoid relegation to the Segunda Division.

During his stint in , Doumbia struggled for regular playing time and was restricted to just five starts in 17 league outings.

He scored three goals in all competitions, including one in the Copa Del Rey.

Following his exit, the ex- and star will be looking for a new adventure before the September 2 transfer deadline in Europe.

Meanwhile, Doumbia has assured that he is ready to take on new adventures in his farewell message to Girona and the club faithful.

"Dear followers, by mutual agreement we ended our collaboration between Girona and myself. I wish for this purpose all the best for this team (staff leaders, players and supporters)," the Ivorian wrote on Instagram.

"I would like to turn now to new challenges because the passion that animates me remains intact. I love playing football, I love to play, and I love to score.

"These skills make a footballer a winner and allow with experience gained, to win teams. I will continue to train in the best way to be operational immediately. So I hope to be back quickly on the green rectangle, and especially ready to score again and again. Have a good day!"