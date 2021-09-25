Sevilla's En-Nesyri joins Asensio and Suarez in fourth position with Espanyol goal

The Morocco international found the net as Los Nervionenses defeated the White and Blue on Saturday evening

Youssef En-Nesyri is now on level terms with Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio and Atletico Madrid’s Luis Suarez in the Spanish top-flight’s goal scorer’s chart.

The Morocco international was on target for Sevilla in Saturday’s 2-0 triumph over Espanyol in the La Liga encounter.

With that, he now boasts three goals in the 2021-22 campaign alongside the Spain and Uruguay internationals to occupy the joint-fourth position in the race for the Golden Boot.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior inhabits the second position with five goals and two assists, while his teammate Karim Benzema leads the table with eight goals while creating seven assists.

Going into the encounter against the White and Blue, the former Leganes man had found the net twice in his last five games in the Spanish top-flight.

In the 13th minute of the keenly contested affair, En-Nesyri put Los Nervionenses ahead thanks to an assist from Jesus Navas. Left unmarked in the visitors’ goal area, the Atlas Lion tapped home from close range past goalkeeper Diego Lopez after he was set up by the Spaniard.

Twelve minutes later, Espanyol thought they had equalised, but Raul de Tomas was adjudged to have been offside.

The hosts continued to threaten and they almost doubled their advantage as Sergi Gomez poked the ball towards his own goal, but Lopez spared his colleague’s blushes with a good save.

After the interval, Sevilla continued to dominate possession yet they failed to double their advantage following a lack of quality in the final third. Manager Julen Lopetegui introduced Erik Lamela in a bid to find the second goal, and the Argentine had a weak effort saved in the 61st minute.

Their lead was threatened as Thomas Delaney was given his marching orders after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession.

Notwithstanding the deficit, they secured all points at stake when Rafa Mir got the second goal as he smartly dispatched the ball into the bottom corner to give him his second goal in as many games.

While En-Nesyri was subbed off in the 70th minute, his compatriots Oussama Idrissi and Munir El Haddadi were unused substitutes.

Thanks to this result, Sevilla climbed to second in the Spanish elite division log after accruing 14 points from six outings so far this season.

Lopetegui’s side will now focus on Wednesday’s crucial Champions League game away to Wolfsburg.