Serie A wrap: Fares bags brace on Genoa debut, AC Milan’s Kessie misses penalty against Lazio

The Algeria international found the net twice in his first match for Griffin, while other African players suffered contrasting fortunes in Italy

Mohamed Fares began his Genoa spell with a brace as the Griffin prevailed 3-2 over Cagliari away from home in Sunday's Serie clash.

Due to limited playing opportunities at Lazio, the Algeria international was loaned to Stadio Luigi on August 31.

Against the Islanders, he came off the bench to propel his team to their first victory of the 2021-22 campaign.

Sixteen minutes into the five-goal thriller, the hosts took the lead as Joao Pedro converted from the penalty spot after he was fouled in the area by Stefano Sabelli.

Despite the visitors' attacking forays, they went into the half-time break with a goal deficit.

Needing to avoid defeat, manager Davide Ballardini threw Fares into the fray for Stefano Sturaro before the commencement of the second half.

That proved to be a masterstroke as the African star troubled Cagliari's backline.

Even at that, it was the hosts who doubled their advantage through Luca Ceppitelli after he was teed up by Razvan Marin.

Three minutes later, Genoa halved the deficit as Mattia Destro rifled Andreas Cambiaso’s pass past goalkeeper Alessio Cragno from a very difficult position.

In the 69th minute, Fares restored parity by jumping above his markers to head Nicolo Rovella’s corner kick past goalkeeper Alessio Cragno.

With 12 minutes left on the clock, the 25-year-old had the final say with the winning goal.

At the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Salernitana continued their woeful start to the season by losing 4-0 to Ola Aina’s Torino.

Despite having Joel Obi, Simeon Nwankwo and Senegal’s Mamadou Coulibaly in action, that could not prevent the Garnets from crumbling like a pack of cards.

The Maroons got their goals through Antonio Sanabria, Gleison Bremer, Tommaso Pobega and Sasa Lukic, while Nigeria international Aina was introduced for Cristian Daniel Ansald in the 74th minute.

Following this result, Salernitana have now leaked 11 goals in all three matches played so far.

Elsewhere, Zlatan Ibrahimovic spared Franck Kessie’s blushes after the Cote d’Ivoire international missed a penalty in AC Milan’s 2-0 win over Lazio.

The Red and Blacks made their intentions to secure all points known when they took the lead in the 45th minute through Rafael Leao who was assisted by Ante Rebic.

Before referee Daniele Chiffi brought the first 45 minutes to a close, he awarded a penalty to the hosts as Ciro Immobile mistimed a challenge on Kessie.

Unluckily, the Ivorian missed his kick after his effort kissed the woodwork.

Victory was confirmed in the 67th minute thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic while manager Maurizio Sarri was given his marching orders in the closing minutes of the Italian top-flight clash.