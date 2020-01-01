Pirlo's Juventus reign to start against Sampdoria as 2020-21 Serie A fixtures released

The former midfielder's debut in senior management will see the Italian champions at home as they aim for a 10th successive crown

are at home to in Andrea Pirlo's first game as head coach.

Pirlo was appointed as Maurizio Sarri's successor last month and the legendary midfielder will set about trying to mastermind a 10th consecutive Scudetto with a clash against Samp at Allianz Stadium on September 20.

Juve are then away to in a mouth-watering second Serie A match of great Pirlo's reign, and travel to on matchday three.

traveling to looks to be the standout fixture of the opening matchday, however the encounter between the sides that finished third and fourth respectively last season is likely to be postponed until later in the season.

Entertainers Atalanta, who scored 98 league goals last season, reached the quarter-finals of the delayed in August, and so are set to be given an extended break.

, runners-up in the 2019-20 campaign, are also unlikely to play their first 2020-21 league fixture on September 20. They are scheduled to be on the road at newly promoted Benevento, but that match is likely to be put back.

Lazio and Inter, meanwhile, are currently scheduled to face each other in the third round of fixtures. The he seventh round on November 8 also catches the eye, with Lazio v Juventus and Atalanta v Milan on the same weekend.

In games which will take place as arranged, face at San Siro, with Roma heading to Hellas Verona. Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli will go to on the first day, while newly promoted Spezia’s first ever game in Serie A is away to .

The penultimate round of fixtures will see Juve entertain Inter, while Roma are the home side in a derby battle with Lazio.

October 18 is the scheduled date for the first Milan derby, with the second set to take place on February 21.

Looking ahead to next May, the most intriguing of the final day fixtures sees Atalanta host Milan in a battle between sides aiming for Champions League football.

Serie A matchday one fixtures:

Benevento v Inter

v

v Crotone

Juventus v Sampdoria

Lazio v Atalanta

Milan v Bologna

Parma v Napoli

v

Udinese v Spezia

Hellas Verona v Roma