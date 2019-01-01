Serge Aurier motivates Tottenham Hotspur after League Cup failure

Mauricio Pochettino’s men failed to advance to the final of the competition despite their first-leg advantage at Wembley Stadium

Serge Aurier has urged Tottenham Hotspur to put their League Cup failure behind them.

The Lilywhites could not capitalise on their 1-0 first-leg advantage after losing 4-2 on penalties following a 2-1 defeat in regulation time at the Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

The loss ended their hope of claiming the trophy for the fifth time in their history, having won it in 1971, 1973, 1999 and 2008.

And the Cote d'Ivoire international who made his 13th appearance in the tie has encouraged his side not to relent in their quest to win a major title this season.

“The path is so long that we must continue for the next major challenge,” Aurier posted on Instagram.

“We can be proud of [ourselves] guys. Disappointed but not shot.”

Tottenham are still in a race for the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles and Aurier will hope to help his side claim a trophy before the end of the season.

The Lilywhites will now shift their focus to their FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.