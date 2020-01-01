Seoposenwe battles Boho as 15 Africans lock horns in Spanish Copa de la Reina quarter-final

The draw for the last eight of women's domestic competition is out, with interesting fixtures involving some African stars

's Jermaine Seoposenwe will lead when they take on Equatorial Guinea's Jade Boho of Logrono in a Spanish Copa de la Reina quarter-final tie, following Friday's draw.

's Micheala Abam and 's Alice Ogebe will also star for Betis, while Equatoguinean Dorine Chuigoue, Cote d'Ivoire's Ida Guehai, and the duo of Grace Asantewaa and Enerstina Ambabila will play for Logrono.

To reach the last eight of the competition, Guehai's assist was crucial in Logrono's 2-0 triumph over last Tuesday, while giant-killers Real Betis bounced out Spanish champions .

With both teams failing to reach this stage last season, Betis and Logrono will aim to outwit each other to the pursuit of a semi-final spot, with eight Africans set to make a huge impact in the contest.

Elsewhere, Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala, who's brace fired to a 3-0 win over Huelva, will seek to replicate her fine form when they face Deportivo La Corona in the quarter-final.

Madrid CFF will be relying on Cameroon's Aurrelle Awona and Nigeria duo Chidinma Okeke and Rita Chikwelu when they take on , who boasts of Nigeria duo Toni Payne and Uchenna Kanu.

Also, Nigeria's Osinachi Ohale will aim to help top-flight newcomers CD Tacon sweep past last season's quarter-finalist .

The Spanish Copa de la Reina quarter-final ties will be played on February 25 and 26.