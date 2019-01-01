Senegal U-20 coach Youssouph Dabo wary of Mali threat ahead of final match

Senegal and Mali meet in the final of the Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations after again clashing in the group stage.

Senegal coach Youssouph Dabo has expressed respect for Mali whom they face in the final of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations on Sunday.

After edging South Africa 1-0 in the semifinal on Wednesday, Senegal booked a place in the final where they clash with fellow West Africans Mali.

The two sides met in Group B where Senegal beat Mali 2-0 with Faly Ndaw and Dion Lopy on target. Despite overcoming Mali in the group stages, Senegal coach Dabo is still wary of an upset by Mali.

“Facing the Mali it will be a different match because it is a final,” Dabo told Cafonline.

“We had beaten them in the first game but I said it after that game that they can go far so I am not surprised to see them in the final.”

Both West African sides have already qualified for the Fifa Uner-20 World Cup.