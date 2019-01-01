Selangor show intent in inaugural MPFL round
The first ever matchday of the men's competition of the Malaysia Premier Futsal League was played over the weekend, with four matches taking place in the nine-team competition.
On Saturday, Kedah were held to a 2-2 draw by Terengganu at the Sultan Abdul Halim Stadium, Alor Setar.
The remaining three matches of week one were all played on Sunday, at the Panasonic Sports Complex, Shah Alam.
KL City were edged by Pulau Pinang 5-7, before Kuala Lumpur were beaten 4-2 by Pahang.
But while the two Klang Valley-based teams could not start their campaign on a positive note, Selangor showed their intent early by hammering Perak 5-0. Fariq Mohammad bagged four goals in the encounter, with Ridhwan Zainal putting the nail in the Perak coffin with his last-minute goal. The match was also attended by the Malaysian FA (FAM) president; Dato' Hamidin Amin.
Selangor, Pulau Pinang and Pahang are all on three points following their wins, but Selangor lead the standings, Pulau Pinang are in second while Pahang are third due to the goal difference. Melaka did not play on matchday one.
The following matchday will take place on Wednesday, June 26:
- Melaka v Selangor (5.00 pm, venue to be confirmed)
- Pulau Pinang v Kuala Lumpur (5.00 pm, Azman Hashim Sports Arena)
- Pahang v KL City (8.30 pm, SUKPA Stadium)
- Perak v Kedah (8.30 pm, Indera Mulia Stadium)
The fixtures for the four-team women's competition are yet to be released by league organiser FAM.
